Tracy Unified School District announced a host of administrative changes at school sites for the 2022-23 school year.
All administrative moves were internal and the new positions take effect on July 1.
Roya Mahiddin is a new assistant principal at Poet Christian School. She was formerly assistant principal at Kelly School.
Steven Wichman is the new principal of Poet Christian School. He was formerly an assistant principal at West High.
Anthony Crivello, is a new assistant principal at Kelly School. He was a teacher at the Alternative Education Campus.
Michael Stagnaro is a new assistant principal at West High. He was formerly principal of Bohn Elementary School.
Meagan Strelka is a new assistant principal at Tracy High. She was an assistant principal of Monte Vista Middle School.
Heather Reyburn is a new assistant principal of Monte Vista Middle School. She was formerly a teacher on special assignment.
Jose Jimenez is the new EL Coordinator for the school district. He was formerly the principal of North School.
Susan Hawkins is the new principal of North School, moving up from an assistant principal position at the school.
Antonio Quintana is anew assistant principal of Tracy High. He was formerly an assistant principal at Williams Middle School.
Jen Hoffman is a new assistant principal of Williams Middle School. She was formerly a counselor at Tracy High.
