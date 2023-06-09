Tracy Unified School District has named several principals and assistant principals, who will begin in their new positions at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Elisavet Barajas takes over at Hirsch Elementary School. She was the vice principal at Visions in Education in Carmichael for the past 4 years. She previously held positions with Tracy Unified, including high school math teacher, curriculum specialist and assistant principal at West High School. Barajas earned her Bachelor’s in Mathematics and Master’s in Curriculum at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, and is currently working on her Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
Albert Strong is the new principal at Poet Christian School. He comes to TUSD from Brentwood Union School District where he was the vice principal at Adams Middle School. Previously he was a high school vice principal with Cabrillo Unified School District and he has several years of experience teaching high school history. Strong holds a Bachelor’s in History Education from Brigham Young University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University. He was also named the Association of California School Administrators Secondary Co-Administrator in 2020.
Amanda Bowman will join Kimball High School as the new assistant principal. Bowman was first hired by TUSD in 1998 as a physical education teacher at Tracy High School. In July 2022, she was named assistant principal of South/West Park Elementary School. Bowman received her Bachelor’s in Physical Education, with a concentration in Athletic Training and her single subject credential in Physical Education/Authorization in Health Science from CSU Stanislaus. She has her Master’s in Education from National University.
Juan Lopez will return to South/West Park Elementary School as the assistant principal. Lopez was first hired by TUSD in 1998 as a math teacher. Through his years with TUSD he has been Coordinator of Independent Study and ELL Coordinator for Duncan Russell High School. In July of 2022, he joined North Elementary School as the assistant principal. Lopez received his Bachelor’s in Mathematics from Cal State Stanislaus and his Administrative Credential and Master’s Degree from Sacramento State University.
Audra Munoz will take on a new role as assistant principal of North School. She was first hired by TUSD in 2018 as a counselor at Tracy High School. Munoz obtained her Bachelor’s in Human Development from CSU East Bay and her Master’s in Counseling Psychology from the University of San Francisco. She is currently working on her Administrative Services Credential to be completed in April of 2024 from Teachers College of San Joaquin.
Monica Hawkins-Peralta will be the assistant principal at Central Elementary School. She has been a program specialist for TUSD for the past year and also has 17 years of experience as a special education teacher for various grade levels within TUSD. She has also been an academic counselor and education specialist. She obtained her Bachelor’s in Sociology from UC Berkeley and her Master’s in School Counseling from Stanislaus State University.
Steven Wichman has been named as an assistant principal at Tracy High School. Wichman was first hired by TUSD in 2015. He has been the principal of Gladys Poet Christian School for the past year. He has also held the roles of assistant principal, athletic director, and teacher of special education and physical education at West High School. He has formerly held several coaching positions including head football coach for West High. Wichman received his Bachelor’s Degree from University of Idaho in Communications Studies and his Master’s from Grand Canyon University in Educational Administration.
Ashley Muzzi will continue to serve as assistant principal at Jacobson Elementary School, however she will no longer split her time with Hirsch Elementary. Muzzi was first hired by TUSD in 2016 as a teacher at George Kelly Elementary School. She taught third and sixth grades and was a member of the Guiding Coalition Site Leadership Team. Muzzi received her Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts from Simpson University in Redding, and her Administrative Credential Program from Teachers College of San Joaquin.
