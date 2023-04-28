Tracy Unified School District is a bit closer to establishing trustee areas for upcoming school board elections.
On Tuesday the TUSD Board of Education got its first look at four proposed maps that would divide the district’s geographical boundaries into seven trustee areas, each represented by a single trustee who lives in that area. By the 2026 school board election the district will no longer have at-large trustees.
The California Voting Rights Act of 2001 states that trustee areas create fair representation on elected bodies, noting that cities and district each have areas with unique ethnic and socio-economic demographics that should be represented, while the at-large system can result in a “protected class” going unrepresented.
In a presentation to the board Tuesday, Kristen Parks of National Demographics Corporation, the consultant working to establish trustee areas for TUSD, presented four maps that showed how the district could be divided.
Each trustee area must be of about equal population, with the largest deviation allowed between the most and least populous at 10%. NDC puts the population of the school district at 101,707 residents, and each trustee area will have 14,000 to 15,000 residents.
“We are not drawing any trustee areas based primarily or solely on race or ethnicity, even though we do provide you with the demographic breakdown by race and ethnicity for each of the trustee areas proposed,” Parks said. She added that most boundaries are defined by major roads or other existing boundaries, and one of NDC’s goals was to avoid splitting up neighborhoods.
Parks described that in addition to ethnic and socio-economic makeup, each area is also defined by voter registration and turnout, home ownership, the age of residents and the proportion of school-age children.
Areas at the south end of town, including the newer Tracy Hills and Ellis developments, are within Jefferson School District, though the older children in those households would go to Tracy Unified high schools.
At this point the trustees have the option to make suggestions on map revisions or alternative configurations, Parks said.
Tuesday’s meeting was a public hearing, though there were no public comments. Trustee Brian MacDonald asked about what happens as population changes occur, particularly in newer areas like Tracy Hills.
“Once you adopt trustee areas you are not required by law to revisit them until after the 2030 census,” Park replied, adding that the district could form areas with consideration of expected population growth in those areas. “Every 10 years you don’t necessarily have to change your area boundaries, but you have to look at them to make sure they are still population-balanced.”
The school board narrowed down their selections to two of the four maps, the most popular being the “orange” map, supported by five of the seven trustees, including MacDonald, Zachary Hoffert, R.G. Fagin, Olinga Alexander and Lynn Dell Hawkins.
Under the orange map, five of the trustee areas are within a larger area bordered by Grant Line Road to the north and Linne Road to the south, Lammers Road to the West and Chrisman Road to the east, with large geographical areas to the north and south including parts of Tracy plus unincorporated rural areas.
Trustees also endorsed the “yellow” map, which has two large trustee areas at the south end of town, each including rural areas, the area at the north end of town is a bit smaller, and boundaries of trustee areas within Tracy have different borders.
NDC also made note of where current trustees live now and when they would be up for re-election. In some cases two current trustees would have to run against each other to represent their area. In other cases no current board members reside within some of the trustee areas, making those open seats in the 2024 and 2026 elections.
“When you do settle on a final map you will also be choosing the election sequence to go with that map,” Parks said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
