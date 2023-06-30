Tracy Unified School District is actively recruiting special education teachers and speech language pathologists. The district announced last week that it will offer a $10,000 signing bonus, payable over the first 3 years of employment, to professionals in those fields who sign on with TUSD for the 2023-24 school year.
Salary schedules are based on salary only and do not include the health insurance cap that the district pays for each staff member, stipends and longevity increases. Tracy Unified provides training, mentorship and support opportunities to all staff, and also offers teacher induction at no cost to employees.
TUSD is a leader in STEM K-12 education, with learning opportunities that include Career Technical classes, International Baccaulaureate classes, Space & Engineering Academy and a Medical & Health Services Academy. The district includes three comprehensive high schools, two continuation high schools, two middle schools, four K-8 schools, seven K-5 schools, and an adult school. The district serves more than 14,000 students and has a staff of 1,600.
The current list of openings is at https://www.edjoin.org/tracyusd.
