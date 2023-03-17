Tracy Unified School District is now considering names for the Kimball High School theatre.
The TUSD Board of Education will consider submitted names recommended by the screening committee. Suggestions may be submitted on the Request to Name a School/School Facility form which is available online (https://www.tracy.k12.ca.us/) online, or at the superintendent’s office at 1875 W. Lowell Ave. The District will collect requests until 5 p.m. on April 17, 2023.
Nomination may include local educators, community and civic leaders who have made long-term, outstanding contributions to the school district, county or community.
The Screening Committee shall review the names submitted on the district form, and using the selection criteria, reach consensus and make recommendations to the school board at a regularly scheduled public meeting. The tentative recommendation date for the board meeting is May 9.
For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at 830-3201.
