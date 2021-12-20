Tracy Unified School District announced this week that Tania Salinas will take over as the new Associate Superintendent of Business Services starting with the 2022-23 school year.
She takes over the job currently held by Dr. Rob Pecot, who will become the new district superintendent on July 1, 2022, the date Salinas will also transition into her new job.
Salinas started with TUSD in 2015 as principal of Jacobsen Elementary School, became the district’s Director of Accountability and Assessment in 2018, and in 2020 she took on her current job as Director of Continuous Improvement, State and Federal Programs. Taking her old job will be Dr. Mary Petty, TUSD’s current Director of Student Services.
Salinas, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State University and earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Chapman University, said that her own education focused largely on business, and she’s ready to make a transition from the education side of school administration to the business side.
She noted that her more recent positions in the TUSD district office had put her in close contact with former Associate Superintendent of Business Casey Goodall, who she counts as a major influence to take the California Association of School Business Officials course, which allows her to become a chief business official.
“He’s part of the reason that this job did interest me,” she said. “When I had to go to that CASBO class we had to interview a CBO and shadow a CBO.”
That’s where she learned that the importance of her new job is in helping other staff members and elected school board members, who don’t have the same detailed understanding of school and district budgets, understand where the district’s money comes from and how it will be spent.
“Fiscal information can be hard to understand, and he did an excellent job of making it understandable for everyone,” Salinas said.
In addition to the district budget, the business services office also oversees facilities and planning, transportation, and maintenance and operations.
Salinas said that she’s ready for a shift after spending most of her career so far focused on what happens in the classroom. Prior to coming to Tracy she taught third and fourth grades, and was an assistant principal at Oakley Union Elementary School District.
She expects the biggest challenge of her new job is to maintain consistent funding across district programs.
“We received a lot of one-time money from the state and the feds, and so we’ve been able to do a lot of really good things for the kids. Extra interventions, para professionals, things like that,” she said. “One of the challenges is going to be, how do we maintain these services that are really good for kids if and when those one-time funds go away? We don’t know what the budget is going to be like two years down the road, but we know right now that they’ve given us a lot of different one-time moneys.”
Petty comes into her new job after 21 years with TUSD. She has been a teacher, assistant principal for all grade levels within Tracy Unified, and was a summer school principal and principal of Jacobsen School before she became director of student services.
Her own education includes a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College of California, teaching credential from University of Phoenix, master’s degree from Walden University in Baltimore, Md., and her doctorate from Stanislaus State University.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
