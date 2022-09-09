Negotiating teams representing the Tracy Educators Association, the Classified School Employees Association and the Tracy Unified School District have reached successful tentative agreements on salary and benefits for more than 1,500 employees, including nearly 650 teachers during negotiations earlier this week.
In a statement released Thursday morning the district said this was the first time all three employment groups settled at the same time.
TUSD superintendent Rob Pecot stated,” “I believe it is a testament to the relationship and trust that is building within TUSD. I could not be more pleased.”
On Tuesday the three negotiation teams agreed to the following for the 2022-23 school year on salary and benefits:
• An increase of 6.69% (retroactive to July 1) on base salary pay
• An increase of $275 moving forward on the district medical cap
• A one-time payment of 6.5% or $3,500 (whichever is higher for the employee. If the employee is part-time, they would receive a fraction based on their schedule) on base salary pay
• A longevity bump for eligible employees
TEA president Chris Munger stated, “The TEA bargaining team and I greatly appreciate TUSD’s responsiveness to the current teacher shortage crisis. This tentative agreement is the result of long hours of collaborative work and many problem-solving discussions, and it is a very positive step in the right direction for TUSD to attract and retain teachers and staff. TEA looks forward to continuing this positive collaboration in the future.”
CSEA president Mike Caufield noted the work done stating, “I’ve been negotiating with TUSD for several years now, and I appreciate that the district came with good faith to the bargaining table. We were able to come to a fair agreement.”
Following ratification by the membership of the two associations the agreement will go to the TUSD board of education for approval.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
