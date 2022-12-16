Tracy Police have arrested a Tracy Unified School District Board of Education trustee, who now is being held without bail at San Joaquin County Jail.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office confirmed that Ana Maria Blanco, 43, is facing four criminal charges in connection with an alleged violation of a restraining order on Dec. 7. Those charges include first degree burglary, a felony, along with a special allegation of committing that offense at an occupied dwelling. She also faces misdemeanor charges of violating a court order and resisting arrest.
At her first arraignment hearing on Friday Blanco’s attorney reportedly requested that the court hold a hearing to receive a doctor’s report to determine if she is competent to stand trial. That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 in Manteca.
Stockton attorney Gurjit Srai, who confirmed this week that he is representing Blanco, said that he would not comment on the matter prior to the Jan. 3 hearing.
Tracy Police arrested Blanco shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 after officers responded to a report of a woman who had entered the home of a relative in violation of a restraining order. Tracy Police spokeswoman Kaylin Heefner confirmed that Blanco was arrested in that incident. Police had originally reported that Blanco was also being charged with assaulting an officer, but that charge does not appear on the complaint filed by the District Attorney.
Tracy Unified School District released a statement Wednesday saying that it had received an unconfirmed report that a member of the Board of Education was arrested last week, but aside from Blanco being a trustee the school district is not involved in the matter.
“While the District has limited information about the alleged arrest, we can confirm that no arrest occurred on District property or involved District students or programs,” the district’s statement reads.
Superintendent Rob Pecot added that Blanco’s arrest does not affect her status as a board member.
