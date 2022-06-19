This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Marvin Rothschild, founder of the Tracy Homeless Coalition, has resigned as direction of the volunteer organization.
The Baja Fresh Mexican-food restaurant has departed the Safeway shopping center and has been replaced by Togos, which features soups, salads, daily sandwich selections and catering.
Health officials have identified the Tracy area is the location of the highest concentration of fungus that causes Valley Fever.
Kimball High has hosted the first of three summer football camps in Tracy.
Eagle Scout Ryan Wilson has made 100 handmade teddy bears to be given by American Medical Response ambulance crews to children and older adults.
Tracy’s 18th annual Junteenth celebration was held in Lincoln Park. It was sponsored by the Tracy African American Association.
25 years ago — 1997
A proposal to build a “new town” in the New Jerusalem area must go before the county planning commission and board of supervisors before it can be considered for addition to the county’s general plan.
Mayor Antonio Silveira of Velas in the AzoreIslands will lead a delegation to the annual Tracy Holy Ghost “festa” of the IPFES.
A variety of craft beers along with western music and line dancing were featured in the 2nd annual Cool Country Nights in downtown Tracy.
Nicole Hawkins is competing in three events at the Sac-Joaquin Section track and field finals.
Opponents of the Mello-Roos school-construction tax for new homes are seeking an independent audit of the program.
Joe Falcone and Ron Ruscigno have started packing apricots at their Orchard Gold orchard south of town. A bumper crop has been predicted for the Tracy area.
Brian Pombo has walked off with three of eight scholarships awarded to Tracy High FFA members at the annual awards night dinner.
50 years ago — 1972
The 1972 apricot harvest in orchards south of town has started, slowed a bit by the shortage of pickers. The Tracy ’cot crop is pegged as one of the best in the state, since the Patterson area was harder hit by spring frosts.
The annual picnic for Heinz employees has been held at Micke Grove near Lodi.
UC Davis is starting on-line extension courses in Tracy.
Dave Sazama, a 1968 graduate of Tracy High, has been named to the all-league baseball all-star team in South Dakota. He played for the Black Hills State College team.
Two Tracy Bureau of Reclamation employees, Jack Patterson and Bill Peitz. have been presented valor awards in Washington, D.C. for rescuing three people from a car that ran off Highway 99 into a pool of water near Galt.
Prospective members of the new Moose Lodge met at the Tracy Bowl Restaurant to plan formation of the lodge.
Plans for a trip to Europe by Tracy High drama students have been scrapped for lack of funds.
75 years ago — 1947
Harold Lowery, a graduating senior at Tracy High, was named a member of the National Star Athletes Society. He earned nine letters as a member of football, basketball, and baseball teams.
Herman Zimmerman, a Purple Heart Army veteran of the Pacific Theater of World War II, has purchased the National Ice and Cold Storage Co. at 12th and Walnut streets and also a storage house near the Southern Pacific tracks.
Construction of houses in Evergreen Manor on East Lowell and East Emerson avenues has started on 79 lots.
100 years ago — 1922
A group of Tracy women attended a luncheon at the Byron Hot Springs Hotel.
The SES Portuguese society is sponsoring the annual Pentecostal celebration.
A Stockton attorney representing land-owners opposed to the formation of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District declared land near Banta is not suitable for irrigation. Most of those at the land-owner meeting in Banta disagreed.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.