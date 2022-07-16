This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Construction has been started at creating a “roundabout” traffic circle at 11th Street and Grant Line Road. It will replace traffic lights at the busy intersection.
George Kelly, retired principal of Central School, has died at the age of 84. George Kelly Elementary School is named for him.
Jenny Haruyama, 42, has been named finance and human services director of the City of Tracy. (She later returned as city manager.)
Jack Wood, a retired Tracy Police lieutenant, is the new president of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
25 years ago — 1997
A proposal to gain voter approval of a 5,400-home landscaping and lighting district is trailing in a vote of property owners in the district.
The Boys and Girls Club of Tracy has held Carnival Time at Monte Vista Middle School to raise funds.
A miniature golf course has been established next to the Tracy Bowl on Grant Line Road.
School trustees have decided to wait until at least September to determine what to do with $10.1 million in state-school-reimbursement funds.
Incoming West High sophomore Jennifer Rambur was one of the early winners at the Junior Open Grand Prix tennis tournament on the In-Shape City courts.
50 years ago — 1972
Modern Engineering and Construction Co. of Stockton is the low bidder to build the new City Hall on East 10th Street in the former Wainwright Village location. The bid totaled $231,230.
Crocker Bank is remodeling the former Bank of America building on Central Avenue for a new location of its Tracy office. Bank of America is moving to the former location of Hagstrom’s food store at the corner of West 10th and B streets.
Sheila McClelland has been elected president of the Tracy High’s board of trustees, and Irwin Lauppe heads the elementary district board.
75 years ago — 1947
Alfred Clover Jr., 14, a member of Boy Scout Troop 36, is attending the World Scout Jamboree is Moison, France.
Awards have been presented to 67 youngsters who have completed Red Cross swim lessons at the Tracy Plunge.
Orin “Obie” Boughton has purchased partner Leo Hahn’s Interest in Tracy Appliance.
100 years ago — 1922
Southern Pacific guards have been equipped with rifles and shotguns during the machinists’ strike, alarming strikers in the Tracy SP shops.
The number of Tracy residents purchasing stock in the General Milk Co. has continued to grow. The stock finances construction of a milk-processing plant.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is developing plans to build arches at the east and west entrances of Highway 50.
- Tracy Press archives
