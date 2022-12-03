Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.