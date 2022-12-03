This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Mayor Brent Ives has told the Tracy Press that Amazon plans to establish a distribution center within the Tracy city limits, bringing close to 1,000 new jobs with it.
Walmart has opened its fresh produce department in its Tracy store.
The Tracy City Council has decided to change the name of a section of Naglee Road to West Valley Auto Mall Road to boost the visibility of the Tracy Auto Mall.
Two Kimball High water polo standouts, junior Colby Chase and senior Julihanna Mandeville, have been named to the All-Valley Oak League First Team.
The Children’s Dance Theatre production of “The Nutcracker” is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy merchants are sponsoring the 35th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House, featuring refreshments and a variety of items with reduced prices.
A brick walkway at the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue is the first phase of a walk composed of bricks with the names of donors inscribed on them.
Santa rode atop a fire engine to make his grand entrance to Tracy during the annual Christmas parade.
A site for a new annex of the Tracy Post Office is being sought by postal authorities to alleviate cramped space in the Ninth Street facility.
Three suspected gang members were arrested at Tracy High, the last gang members taken into custody.
50 years ago — 1972
Although Banta’s Bill Pollard lost to Adrian Fondse of Ripon in the runoff election for county supervisor, Pollard topped Fondse in Tracy area voting, receiving 4,662 local votes to Fondse’s 2,992.
Bread and buns are getting harder to find in Tracy; the shortage is caused by a bakery strike in San Joaquin County.
Bill Steinkamp has retired from the Tracy Fire Department after 26 years of service. He was chief of the Byron Hot Springs Fire Department during World War II when the one-time resort was an ultra-secret prisoner-of-war interrogation center.
Russ Alvarez, a former Tracy High water polo standout, was high-point man for the Southern Oregon water polo team that captured the title of the Pacific Northwest Water Polo Tournament in Seattle.
Tracy High Principal Bill Swenson has been appointed to the San Joaquin County Juvenile Justice-Delinquency Prevention Commission
John Marlow, who as tailback guided the Tracy High Bulldog offense, has been named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as most-valuable player on the 1947 team.
Members of Tracy High’s Class of 1948 are presenting “Life of the Party” as the senior class play.
Private services have been held for Jessie Green, 71, a Southside business woman at 127 W. Third St., who had lived in Tracy for 32 years.
100 years ago — 1922
The City Council has given contractor James E. Johnston 60 days to complete resurfacing of 11th Street. Mayor Garner declared residents of Tracy “are tired wading through mud.”
A dispute between a barber and a customer resulted in both men’s shooting deaths
The American Restaurant on Central Avenue served a French Turkey Dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Price: $1.25.
