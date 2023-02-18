This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Josh Ramey, a former member of the Cal State Stanislaus golf team, has become the new professional at Tracy Golf and Country Club. He comes from the Elkhorn Golf Club near Stockton, where he was assistant pro.
Amazon is seeking applications for three positions at the million-square-foot fulfillment center that will be opened this fall.
The mandatory reduction in water local water agencies can receive from state and federal canals sends a message that it will be another rough water year.
Tracy bowler Nick Kelley rolled 34 strikes to chalk up the highest three-game series in the history of the West Valley Bowl.
25 years ago — 1998
Dorlane Thrasher, Tracy’s 1997 Citizen of the Year, received her award at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce winter gala. She has been an active volunteer in a number of community programs.
Alex Moore, 8-year-old Tracy karate standout, has captured three championships and many top finishes during the past years while traveling to a number of tournaments.
John Lynch, operator of Wright Environmental Services Co., is the new president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Melissa Fahey took top honors at the annual Banta School Geography Bee. She will compete at the state level.
San Joaquin Delta College trustees have approved plans to build a south county satellite campus at a site south or west of Tracy.
50 years ago — 1973
Tracy real estate people dined and danced during the annual installation of officers of the Tracy Board of Realtors. Don Stone of Mt. Oso Realty is incoming president.
Etta Hawkins is the new president of the South Tracy Improvement Association.
Former Tracyite Roy Lockwood has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the California Army National Guard. He is commanding officer of the 49th Aviation Battalion, equipped with Chinook helicopters.
Third-generation Tracy mortician Bruce J. Hotchkiss is the new president of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital’s board of directors.
The First Baptist Church is giving free rides to students and adults attending Sunday school and church services.
100 years ago — 1923
Planting trees along sections of the Lincoln Highway on both sides of Tracy has been postponed by rain storms.
A contract to build the West Side Creamery Co. on West 10th Street has been awarded to the William Cohrs Construction Co. of Tracy.
- Tracy Press archives
