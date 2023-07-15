This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
The landmark building on 11th Street that once was the home of an auto dealership and later auto-parts businesses has been torn down to make way for a McDonalds.
Spaces are in increasing demand for two job-application events for the new Amazon fulfillment center.
Several Tracy area tomato growers have reported that leafhoppers have infested their fields.
Tracy’s connection to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor vanished with the death of Walter Gorr who was serving in the U.S. Army at Schofield Barracks on Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese planes attacked, bringing the U.S. into World War II.
25 years ago — 1998
Work on the platform at the Tracy station of the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) trains is moving forward with dry weather returning.
The Tracy City Council has voted to accept the annexation of 2,725 acres of land south of town for the Tracy Hills development.
Tracy Young Actors have had two performances of “Alice in Wonderland.”
U.S, Army Col. Glenn Melton has ended his tenure as commander of the San Joaquin Defense Depot and has been succeeded by U.S. Army Col. John Marx.
The California Assembly has recognized the Tracy Press on the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1898.
50 years ago — 1973
Parking meters in downtown Tracy streets will remain in use, at least for a while, according to the city council.
Manuel Alviso is a new recreation supervisor with the Tracy Recreation Commission, Director Joe Wilson has announced.
Deuel Vocational Institution east of town has its first woman correctional officer when Trella Robertson joined the staff.
Rosemary Curtis, an American Field Service student from Australia has completed her year-long stay with the Ray Hamilton family and is returning to her native Australia.
The Grand Theatre is reopening after being closed several weeks while construction continues on a new movie theater on West 11th Street.
100 years ago — 1923
Work is progressing at building the Tracy exhibit for the San Joaquin County Fair. The exhibit will be “the best ever,” according to Tracy Chamber of Commerce volunteers.
New street lights are being installed on Central Avenue and Sixth Street, creating a new “White Way.”
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.