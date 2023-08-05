This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
The Then and Now Auto Show drew good crowds in downtown Tracy. It was sponsored by the Tracy City Center Association.
A fire burned on the levee of the San Joaquin River near the San Joaquin River Club southeast of Tracy.
Tracy High graduate Jonah Wesely had his first professional baseball start in the Arizona League Angels’ 5-4 loss to the Royals in Sunrise, Ariz.
Julia Sawin, 8, brought home five trophies from the U.S. Twirling Association’s Baton Twirling National Championships in Dayton Beach, Florida.
Gerald D. “Gerry” Latasa Jr., a 2006 Tracy High graduate, has received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento.
25 years ago — 1998
Brooke Bernardoni, a graduate of Tracy High and Fresno State University, is the third Tracyite to be an English teacher at Tracy’s sister city of Memuro, Japan.
A quarter of the 5,400 windmills in the Altamont Hills are being replaced with larger, more-efficient wind turbines that pose less danger to birds.
Johnson & Johnson has reached an agreement to purchase Tracy-based DePuy/OrthoTech, which produces orthopedic devices.
Tracy Little League lost to Morada of Stockton, in the Little League All-Star game.
Holly Sugar Corp.’s Tracy beet-sugar factory has been among the Holly assets included in the sale to Spreckles Sugar Co.
50 years ago — 1973
Newly elected Assemblyman Doug Carter has recommended Tracy attorney Frank Grande be appointed Tracy’s first municipal court judge by Gov. Ronald Reagan.
A car driven by a 77-year-old Tracy woman who hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, crashed into the front window of the Karl’s Shoe Store on West 10th Street. No one was injured.
Historic documents turned up during construction of World War II buildings in Wainwright Village. One document reported the arrest of “Mistress Jessie Green,” 121 W. Third St., on charges of vagrancy.
Benny Arnaudo, Jeff Peargin and Karen Bacchetti were Tracy winners in the Central Valley Swim Conference championship meet in Turlock.
100 years ago — 1923
The Tracy Lions Club is making plans for a number of programs that will be held Aug. 11 for the grand opening of the Grand Theatre on Central Avenue.
Tracyites have joined the rest of the nation in mourning the death of President Warren G. Harding, who died of a heart attack in his room at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.