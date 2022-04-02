This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Longtime residents of the Banta area shared their experiences of life more than a half-century ago with students at TomHawkinsElementary School.
Kimball High Principal Cheryl Domenichelli has been named 2012 Secondary Principal of the Year for California.
Women attending the 14th annual Tracy Women’s Conference were urged by speakers “to get empowered, energized and motivated.”
The West Side Pioneers Association will give two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have been involved in local history projects.
Former Tracy Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Grebil has been appointed fire chief of ScottsValley, Santa CruzCounty.
25 years ago — 1997
Three persons, all believed to be gang members, have been arrested and charged with the killing of a 23-year-old Tracy man in a drive-by shooting at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
A team of “flamebrains” representing Tracy Public Library, captured first place in the sixth annual San Joaquin County Trivia Bee.
A Bakersfield natural-gas company reports finding a productive gas field off Pescadero Road north of town.
The Tracy City Council has voted unanimously to contribute $675,000 to study the feasibility of Tracy taking water from a new water delivery system sponsored by the South San Joaquin Irrigation District of Manteca.
Lisa Anastasio tossed a three-hitter as the Tracy High Bulldogs softball team blasted the Edison Vikings of Stockton, 11-1.
Janet Gokey has been named the new coordinator of the 11th annual California Dry Bean Festival, succeeding Diana Koron, who has resigned.
50 years ago — 1972
Tracy Simmons, a machinist at the Owens-Illinois glass-container plant, has earned a $500 suggestion award for recommending ways of improving factory operations.
Tracy High wrestler Dave Dooman has won his 22nd straight win the 148-pound division as Bulldog matmen thumped Merced.
Realtor Keith Reeve is selling a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home on a half-acre close to town for $39,000.
A unit of the National Socialist White People’s Party, formerly the American Nazi Party, has emerged into the open in the Tracy area by painting swastikas on highway bridge abutments.
Tony Esenarro, a former barber shop owner, has announced he is a candidate for constable of the Tracy Judicial District.
75 years ago — 1947
Six charter members of the Tracy Lions Club when it was founded in 1922 are still active members. They are George Wadsworth, Bob Allen, Henry Hull, Fen Jackson, Herb Schaur and Sim Frerichs.
Tracy High’s Bulldogs captured the championship of the annual Gustine 20-30 Club Basketball Tournament, defeating Patterson, 44-39, in the title game. Don Newbury and John Marlow were named to the all-tourney team.
Tracy service clubs have joined the campaign to raise additional funds needed to complete construction of TracyCommunityMemorialHospital.
Tracy High senior Dolores Rico won first place in the annual public-speaking event at the College of the Pacific. She will face a speaker from Southern California to determine the state champion.
Bob Hoyt was named the top boxer in the finals of the Tracy High’s annual boxing tournament. Haynes McClellan defeated Richard Hastie for the heavyweight crown. In the 92-pound bracket, Sam Matthews won over Ronald Crandall, and Perry Smith out-punched Lester Horn in the 100-pound bout.
100 years ago — 1922
Stockton interests are opposing the reclamation of low-lying ground on Stewart Tract along the San JoaquinRiver east of Tracy.
An employee of the Associated Pipeline Co. was severely burned when steam blew out a pipe in the oil-pumping plant. He died several weeks later.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.