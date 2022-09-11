This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Jan Couturier, who has been director of the Tracy City Center Association, has joined the development staff of the City of Tracy.
Lexie Van Os has been selected queen of the Tracy Bean Festival. Meredith Hagler will be the bean princess.
As plans are completed for the annual Tracy Bean Festival, local growers are reporting bean prices are better than average this year.
Tracy has placed second in the Cool California Challenge that promotes energy-conservation efforts by cities in the state.
The Tracy Youth Soccer League is the fourth youth sports association to sign up for the sports fields north of Tracy.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy and other communities in the northern San Joaquin Valley are keeping their 209 area code.
The cost to remodel the former police station in Wainwright Village has hit $350,000, and the city council is seeking lower bids.
The community swimming pool in Dr. Powers Park will receive major repairs before it is reopened.
The Opera House building at Ninth and Central is being put on the auction block by the sheriff’s department to settle a civil lawsuit between the two Sakkaris brothers.
Tracy High’s boys soccer team bested Stagg of Stockton, 6-0.
Tracy High has topped state average for math scores on the college entrance exam.
50 years ago — 1972
Nearly half of the non-agricultural jobs in the Tracy area are with government agencies. Two-thirds of the employment in the Tracy district is at Defense Depot Tracy.
The San Joaquin County Taxpayers Association is opposing plans to establish a municipal court in Tracy, replacing the current judicial district court. A $24,689,000 estimated increase in expenses is given as the reason for the opposition.
A 39-year-old farm worker was killed when a hay-baler overturned into a ditch near Finck Road north of town.
Airport manager Gary DelCarlo has been appointed an FAA accident-prevention counselor.
Tracy area’s 1972 tomato harvest is heading toward its peak, according to state tomato inspectors.
Assemblyman Bob Monagan (R-Tracy) was the principal speaker at the annual luncheon welcoming new educators to Tracy area schools.
75 years ago — 1947
The former child-care center in Wainwright Village is being used for a primary-grade school in the coming school year.
George Reynolds is the new Turner Hardware manager in Tracy. Previously he was with the hardware firm in Stockton and Manteca.
Frank Vellis, owner of the Tracy Grocery at Ninth Street and Central Avenue for the past 28 years, has sold the store to Wes Cooper.
100 years ago — 1922
Plans are being hatched to hold a West Side Fair in Tracy next year.
After a bond measure failed to be approved, some 75 people met to discuss what the future of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District holds.
- Tracy Press archives
