This week in Tracy history
10 years ago— 2013
Heavier-than-average rain and Sierra snowfall have given local farmers an optimistic outlook for availability of irrigation water.
Sgt. Gary Burlingame has retired from the California Highway Patrol after serving 29 years in the Tracy unit.
Warm spring-like weather has taken the winter chill out of the Tracy area.
Bikram Yoga Tracy, the community’s newest yoga studio, features yoga sessions in a heated facility in Auto Plaza Drive. Operators are Tom and Jonalyn Henle.
Kimball High junior Logan Staggs is ranked No. 3 nationally among 16-yer-old boys by the United States Tennis Association.
Tracy High’s mock trial team has placed first in county-wide competition.
25 years ago — 1998
Some 400 students from three Tracy high schools are taking part in mock interviews as part of the Tracy Industry and Education Partnership program.
Emily Williams and Kim Evans have won national Girl Scout honors for their volunteer service to the organization.
West High’s boys basketball team defeated Sacramento High, 79-60, in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II quarter finals to earn a trip to the ARCO Arena.
A gun-toting would-be bank robber held up an employee of the Tracy Office of the Wells Fargo Bank as the bank employee was arriving for work at 8 a.m. No bank funds were stolen during the episode, however.
For the first time in 120 years, hunters will have a chance to hunt tule elk in the Altamont Hills.
50 years ago — 1973
Tracy’s population is 15,050, an increase of 300 residents in the past two years, reports the State Department of Finance.
The Tracy Press sports section has won first place among newspapers of the same size in California. Larry Minner, Press sports editor, received the first-place plaque from Lt. Gov. Ed Reinecke at the California Newspaper Association annul convention.
Six Tracy High graduates are members of the University of Nevada Reno Jazz Band, which performed a concert in the Tracy High main gym.
Tracy High wrestler Nick Rivera captured first place in the 140-pound division of Sac-Joaquin Section Tournament. He will compete in the state finals.
Tracy Elementary School District’s board of trustees voted, 3-2, to release to the public the Senior Elementary School inquiring team report.
100 years ago — 1923
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce has added 200 new members in a membership drive that included a banquet.
A fire destroyed seven businesses on Byron’s main street. The Tracy Fire Department responded to the fire and kept the flames from reaching other businesses and homes.
- Tracy Press archives
