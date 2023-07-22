This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
The West Valley Mall is holding a farmers market each Sunday.
Seven members of the Blazin’ Jaguars have qualified for the National Junior Olympics track and field competition.
Cara McClain, a sophomore at Modesto Junior College, took first place in the hammer throw at the USA track and field outdoor junior championships at DesMoines, Iowa.
Rod Buchanan, the city’s parks director, is departing for Gilbert, Ariz., where he will be parks and recreation director.
U.S. Marine Corps Col. Keith Reventlow has taken over as commander of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin.
Motorcycle enthusiast Richard Burrell is building custom motorcycles in his garage.
25 years ago — 1998
Members of Grace Brethren Church are rebuilding their church at Parker Avenue and Beverly Place that burned down Christmas Eve.
Volunteers are at work painting over graffiti at several Tracy locations. Members of the Community Resources Against Crime Graffiti Abatement believe that graffiti is under control in Tracy.
Lizzell Smith has returned home after spending a year in Germany in a youth-exchange program. She lived with a German host family and attended a German high school.
John and Becky Day have opened the new All-Day Express Café on East 10th Street.
San Joaquin County supervisors have allocated $27,000 to help finance environmental studies leading to the development of a sewage system in the Larch-Clover area.
50 years ago — 1973
City Manager Frank Lay has resigned after 17 months on the job. Mike Locke, the city’s director of community development, will serve as interim city manager. (Locke soon became regular city manager.)
Larry’s Pizza has won the first-half championship of the A fast-pitch softball league. Larrry’s edged Mi Ranchito, 5-4, to clinch the first-half title.
Posthumous “Lions of the Year” awards have been presented to relatives of R.J. Marraccini and Bert Banta.
Bulldozers have started tearing down the remaining 14 units of World War II public housing in Wainwright Village. The only Wainwright Village units remaining are the three units of the old City Hall complex.
100 years ago — 1923
Paving of streets in the new West Park Addition on the west side of town is moving along well, according to City Engineer W.D. Harrington.
Plans for the city’s new sewage treatment plant have been presented to the city council for approval at its next meeting.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.