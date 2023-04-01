This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
For the second time in as many days, a Tracy Unified School District high school has been evacuated for a bomb threat. Students at Kimball and Tracy High left school activities in response to the threats. Three high school students were arrested for making the bogus threats.
Chuck Petz, president of the New Jerusalem School Board of Trustees has announced he is resigning.
Dan Ball, new chairman of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce believes Amazon’s plans to locate a fulfillment center here gives Tracy momentum to gain other new businesses.
Mabel Moitoso, 103, is proud of the size of lemons growing on her family’s tree.
Joan Rickman has been named “Elk of the Year” for her service to the Tracy Elks Lodge, including programs for veterans.
25 years ago — 1998
The city council has given the green light to plans to construct a two-story building at the corner of Tracy Boulevard and Kavanagh Avenue. Pacific State Bank will occupy the ground floor, and professional offices, the second floor.
Operators of the Tracy Bowl hope that new bowling leagues will give the facility at Grant Line Road and East Street a shot in its financial arm.
El Nino rains left 20 homes south of Tracy flooded. Flooding was caused by 2.5 inches of rain that fell over a 24-hour period.
A 14-year-old Stockton Boy is facing trial on charges he tried to run down two Tracy youths in what police believe was a gang hit.
Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) trains are expected to roll between Stockton and San Jose during the first week in April.
50 years ago — 1973
Tracy tax rebel Francis Gillings has joined with a Lodi man to oppose state levying fees on citizens collecting taxes for the state.
Carol Gillan, a member of the Tracy Press news staff for 4½ years before moving to Fremont, has died at the age of 26. A brain tumor is believed to be the cause. Services were held in her hometown of Concordia, Kansas.
Scholar & Athlete, Tracy High’s student newspaper, has received an “Excellent” rating by the National Scholastic Press Association.
Helder Avelar’s grand-slam homer led the Mi Ranchito Saints to a lopsided 24-7 win over Stockton Aguilas in the opening game of the Cal-Mex Baseball League season.
100 years ago — 1923
The Parker Estate land has been sold to a Stockton real estate firm.
Tracy Lumber Co. manager Herb Schauer will serve a second one-year term as president of the Tracy Lions Club.
A Tracy nurse has reported 74 cases of measles in Tracy.
- Tracy Press archives
