This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Herve and Collette Chevaillier have put their winery, La Bonne Vie Cellars, on Lehman Road, up for sale in order to move back to Herve’s roots in the Burgandy area of France.
Former Tracy High pitching standout Jonah Wesely has been selected in the 11th round of the National Baseball League draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He was listed among the top 10 left-handed pitchers in the draft.
Kimball High graduate Haley Douglas walked away with three gold medals in international competition in Bulgaria.
Tracy Monte Visa Middle School teacher Dawn Arbogast has been named outstanding educator of San Joaquin County.
The new Lammersville School District school in Mountain House will be named after area pioneer Peter Hansen.
25 years ago — 1998
Chevy’s Mexican Restaurant has been closed. The manager said the number of customers was too small to make a profit.
Six Tracy High students showed their science projects at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville.
Tracy City Council members voted to boost their monthly salary by $100. The mayor will see a $200 larger monthly pay check.
Record donations in the Tracy area are enabling the San Joaquin County United Way to increase contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Tracy to $23,900.
Summit Distribution negotiators and Teamsters officials have scheduled an arbitration session in an effort to end the work stoppage at the Safeway Distribution Center west of town.
50 years ago — 1973
The new math-science complex proposed for the Tracy High campus will be named for math teacher Mary Hawley and science teacher Kenneth Westlake.
Graduating senior Ron McLeod topped winners of honors at the annual Tracy High music awards night.
Elaine Gemelos and Susie Swenson set new school records in starring for the Tracy Swim Club in its victory over Oakdale.
A retired Pan American captain and a 17-year student pilot, the son of another Pan American captain, were killed when their single-engine plunged into an apricot orchard west of Tracy Municipal Airport.
Steve Wampler, sports editor of the Tracy High student newspaper, Scholar & Athlete, was named outstanding journalism graduate.
100 years ago— 1923
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce will file for incorporation, directors have decided.
When Tracy’s new theater, The Grand, is opened sometime in July, it will be under the management of the Tracy Lions Club.
- Tracy Press archives
