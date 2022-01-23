This week in Tracy history
25 years ago — 1997
Supervisor Bob Cabral predicts jet airline service will return to Stockton Metropolitan Airport during the coming year.
The St. Bernard’s School girls’ fifth-grade basketball team has captured the championship of the Holy Names Tournament in Oakland.
Tracy High senior Janelle Lewandowski was winner of the county 4-H “Make it With Wool” contest.
Gale R. Davis, chief executive officer of the Tracy Federal Credit Union, is the new president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Kristin Baucom is “Miss 1972” after being born to Scott and Esmeralda Baucom at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Tommy and Antonia Avila have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
50 years ago — 1972
Trustees of 10 elementary school districts in the Tracy area have united to fight proposed school unification.
Assemblyman Bob Monagan (R-Tracy) has called a proposed redrawing of Assembly district lines as a “blatantly partisan” plan.
Halfback Greg Smith and linebacker Dave Kaiser of the league-champion 1971 Tracy High football team have been named to the Sacramento Union’s All-Valley football team.
Mayor Richard O. Hastie has announced he is a candidate for San Joaquin County supervisor.
Franklyn Lay, 38, city manager of Brawley, Imperial County, has been named new Tracy city manager to succeed Warren Benson, who is becoming new city manager of Coronado.
City Planning Director Mike Locke is predicting 1972 to be a year of renewed residential development in Tracy. Approval of funds for water, sewer and storm drain facilities for that growth is needed to make development happen, he said.
75 years ago — 1947
Thomas Hansen and Bill Krohn have become co-owners of the Tracy Bottling Works, which produces soft drinks, succeeding long-time owner James Lamb.
Bessie Jackson, wife of Judge Fen L. Jackson and member of the pioneer Parker family, has died at the age of 56. Bessie Avenue is named for her.
Two boys, George Bogetti and Bill Fisk, were injured while melting down a bomb they found at the World War II Navy bombing range near Lone Tree Canyon. Albert Bogetti was not injured.
100 years ago — 1922
Tracyites are asking City Trustees (City Council) to complete reconstruction of 11th Street during the coming year.
City Trustees have decided to have a public vote on a proposal by a Merced man to provide natural gas from a processing plant he would construct.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.