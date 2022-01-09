This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
The recent Brighter Christmas distribution reached 850 families with food, with toys for some 200 children.
Tracyites named winners of awards for community service by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce will be honored Feb. 3 at a black-tie event in Tracy Community Center.
Two local students, Genevieve Vallotton of Tracy and Justin Dalrymple of Mountain House, have been named to the Biola University’s dean’s list.
Rebecca Fuller, a 15-year-old freshman at Tracy High, is serving as a volunteer at Animal Rescue of Tracy.
The Tracy City Center Association has completed a successful year in promoting Tracy’s downtown and will make increased efforts to bring new in businesses in the coming year, Jan Couturier, TCCA general manager has reported.
25 years ago — 1997
Brighter Christmas provided food and toys to 600 area families, Gene Birk, director, has reported.
Tracy Police officers responding to a report of a shoplifter taking items from a north Tracy convenience store faced a combative woman believed to have been drinking alcohol.
Megan Knize and Larissa Abello, both sophomores at Tracy High, have received Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation scholarships to attend the foundation’s leadership conference in April.
Troy Dayak, a Tracy resident who plays for the San Jose Clash professional soccer team, has held a winter soccer camp for Tracy students.
50 years ago — 1972
After complaints from a number of Tracy residents paying West Side Irrigation District taxes, the WSID board is considering removing property within the city limits from the district’s tax rolls.
The Rev. A.D. Carter, pastor of the Church of God in Christ, and his congregation served a free Christmas dinner to families in need.
Don Gibbs is the new president of Tracy Toastmasters. He succeeds Ray Stroh.
Ruth Paulson, a 17-year-old Tracy High senior has been chosen as Tracy’s Junior Miss following the annual pageant in the Tracy High auditorium.
Harold Clough and Edward Williams have been recognized for 25 years with the H.J. Heinz Co.
Plans have been completed to build 72 units of low-rent apartments and 88 units for senior citizens on Wainwright Village land sold by the city of Tracy to a Stockton development firm.
75 years ago — 1947
Services have been held for Louis Anton, an electrician at the Southern Pacific shops since 1914, who was killed in a traffic accident on Highway 50 east of town.
Tracy automobile dealer Guy Stewart has been elected president of the Western Horse and Trailer Club, which has its rodeo and horse show facilities in Banta.
Bruce Lancaster and Ava Gardner are playing leading characters in “The Killers” at the Grand Theatre.
100 years ago — 1922
A San Joaquin County deputy sheriff and a Tracy Police marshal were wounded in a gun battle with a bank robber on the Paradise Cut bridge of the highway near Mossdale. The robber was killed.
Plans to build a natural-gas plant in Tracy have been abandoned by a Bay Area man proposing the project.
- Tracy Press archives
