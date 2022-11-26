This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Construction of Buffalo Wild Wings near the West Valley Mall is expected to be completed sometime in January 2013.
Developer of the proposed Spirit of California entertainment park has met with investors to provide information on the development.
Ariana Hawkins has signed a letter of intent to play softball at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville.
Brett Lasiter of Kimball High has been named to the All -Valley Oak League soccer team. West High’s Alex Valencia is soccer MVP of the Tri-City Athletic League.
Tracy Sikhs have distributed coats and other cold-weather clothing at the Larch-Clover Community Center.
The Salvation Army is seeking bell-ringers to collect funds at kettles placed at entrances to major Tracy stores.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy High’s frosh-soph football team blanked West, 20-0, in Coach Don Nicholson’s last game in 40 years as a Tracy high coach. The Kimball High stadium is named for him.
Brother and sister Roland and Ruby Ng are members of he state youth-violence council.
The Tracy City Council has delayed for 30 days a decision on the Tracy Hills development to provide time for more discussion.
A downtown parade kicked off holiday activities in Tracy.
Frank Taylor, longtime Greyhound Bus agent in Tracy, has been honored on his 50-years of membership in Masonic organizations.
50 years ago —1972
Training has started to prepare Tracyites to be participants in the Stanford Heart Study.
Army Col. John Frago, who has been deputy commander of Defense Depot Tracy, has been assigned to the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam.
Tracy voters cast 4,257 votes to re-elect Richard Nixon president, giving challenger George McGovern 3,099 votes in the general election.
San Francisco 49ers defense end Earl Edwards and linebacker Frank Nunley were guest speakers at the annual Sports Night sponsored by the Tracy Civic Athletic Club.
Diane Souza has been crowned Tracy High Homecoming Queen.
75 years ago — 1947
A Legion of Merit Medal has been presented to the sister of Army Maj. John Chrisman who was killed in action in the Pacific Theater of World War II. He died while being transported as a prisoner of war on a Japanese troop ship bombed by American planes while en route from the Philippines to Japan.
Attorney J. Kingsley Chadeayne has started construction of a new office and retail complex on West 10th Street. The building will be the home of the law firm of Chadeayne & Wilkinson, the Glotfelty Flower Shop and Glenn Powell Pharmacy. The complex was designed by Chadeayne’s sister, Olive.
100 years ago — 1922
Tracy voters opposed the enforcement of the Volstead Act (Prohibition) in the November election.
Paving of 11th Street with a concrete surface has resumed after rain finally came to halt in the Tracy area.
- Tracy Press archives
