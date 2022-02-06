This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Due to a ruling by the California Supreme Court putting a crimp on redevelopment agencies, the city of Tracy is closing down its redevelopment program that had provided funds for city development projects.
The Hindu Temple is seeking space on Clover Road. Remodeling an existing building is now underway.
Problems of financing the state’s High-Speed Rail Project may divert funds to the ACE commuter-rail system, according to officials of the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission.
Ryan Chaney, a freshman at Kimball High School, has returned from an Olympic Development Program regional championship in Phoenix, Ariz., where he was one of the top soccer scorers.
High school seniors are circulating a petition protesting a decision by Tracy Unified School District trustees to limit attendance at high school graduation ceremonies to six guests.
25 years ago — 1997
Temperatures in Tracy dipped below freezing with a low of 20 degrees. Tracy’s lowest recorded temperature is 12 degrees on Dec. 23, 1990.
Banta Elementary School has been reopened after closing because of the flood.
Leo Helms, longtime Tracy farm-implement dealer, has died at the age of 77.
Close to 50 students are participating in Lammersville School’s new home-study program.
Ten middle-school students from Tracy have departed for a visit to Tracy’s sister city, Memuro, Japan.
Gould Medical Foundation, associated with the Sutter Health Care System, has opened a Tracy Care Center on Eaton Avenue.
50 years ago— 1972
Erin Anderson was high-point speaker as the Tracy High speech team took third place in the Yosemite Forensic League tournament in Turlock.
Albert Emhoff Jr. has succeeded Joe Ceciliani as a member of the Tracy District Recreation Commission. Both are Banta area residents.
Tracy High senior Steve Burchard has been nominated as a candidate for appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Ken Towns, pro at the Tracy Golf and County Club, shot a sub-par 66 and made a record 10 birdies on the Spyglass course during the Bing Crosby Pro-Am at Pebble Beach.
Tracy tomato growers are unhappy about the $28-per-ton price canners are offering for the 1972 crop.
Ione Monagan, wife of Assembly Speaker Bob Monagan (R-Tracy), was honored at a luncheon of Republican Women.
75 years ago — 1947
X-ray tests for tuberculosis were given to 530 students at Tracy High.
Don Newberry’s 17 points paced the Tracy High basketball team to a 41-29 win over Liberty High of Brentwood.
A Stockton contractor has made the low bid of $362,582 to construct Tracy Community Memorial Hospital
100 years ago — 1921
City trustees (City Council) have agreed to call for plans and specifications for the reconstruction of 11th Street.
Snow has fallen on Tracy. The snow-fall lasted intermittently for two days.
- Tracy Press archives
