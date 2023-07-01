This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Michael Langley, a Tracy native and former assistant news editor for Channel 10 in Sacramento, is the new managing editor of the Tracy Press.
A caravan of vintage autos passed through Tracy on a coast-to-coast trip celebrating the 100th anniversary of the transcontinental Lincoln Highway.
A researcher of railroad history has discovered that construction of the San Pablo and Tulare rail line was started in Tracy in 1877 and not in Port Costa as first believed.
Where the San Pablo and Tulare line crossed the existing Central Pacific line that crossed the Altamont Pass, beginning kn 1869, the juncture became Tracy in September 1878.
Tracy Babe Ruth 9-10 All-Stars earned a place in the Cal Ripken State Tournament with two wins over Lodi.
25 years ago — 1998
The Tracy Industry Education Partnership has held its first job fair to match students with jobs at Tracy area firms.
Tracy High senior athletes twins Josh and Chris Ullery are headed for Occidental College in Southern California on their way toward teaching credentials.
Michael Oliveira, a recent graduate of West High, has completed four years as an outstanding multi-sport athlete for Wolf Pack teams.
A boys summer basketball league has started.
The entertainment lineup for this year’s Tracy Bean Festival includes blues singer Lydia Pense with Cold Blood and Caribbean jazz performers Mumbo Gumbo.
A dry spell in the weather and winds have given a boost to allergies suffered by Tracy residents and other Central Valley residents.
50 years ago — 1973
Tom Matthews, co-publisher of the Tracy Press, has been named “Mr. Tracy” in recognition of his community service activities.
Tracy’s Miss 1973 is Sally Gerard, who was crowned at the annual Tracy Chamber of Commerce dinner.
Boys planning to try out for Tracy\s new Pop Warner youth football team have met with coaches headed by Bill Fontana, head coach of the Tracy Raiders.
Tracyites sipped champagne and munched on snacks at the Anthony Souza home on Valpico Road where the annual champagne social of the local chapter of the Children’s Home Society was held.
Summer school classes have started for 2,100 students.
The city council has authorized the city staff to begin negotiations with Tracy Community Memorial Hospital for the sale of Harmon Park to the hospital for expansion.
100 years ago — 1923
L.E. Richards, who has been vice principal of West Side Union High School, has been named the new superintendent of Tracy Elementary School District.
Three men were killed in a gun fight between groups. A fourth died in a second encounter with Tracy police officers.
- Tracy Press archives
