This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Charles Manne has been appointed to the Tracy City Council to fill the vacancy created by Bob Elliott’s resignation after Elliott was elected to the county board of supervisors.
Mike Petrucelli has joined the staff of the Tracy branch of Oak Valley Community Bank as a commercial-loan specialist.
Maria Isabelle Gonzalez, daughter of Lionel and Socorro Gonzalez, was the first baby born in Tracy in 2013.
Sgt. Gary Burlingame of the Tracy Unit of the California Highway Patrol has retired after 29 years of service here.
Two veteran school administrators, Dale Hansen of Lammersville Unified School District, and Carol Anderson Woo of Tracy Unified School District, have been named outstanding regional educators.
25 years ago — 1998
Tracy grew by 22.4% between 1990 and 1996, according to census figures showing Tracy the fastest-growing city in San Joaquin County.
Mayor Dan Bilbrey, in his New Year’s message, predicts Tracy will have a busy and great year in 1998 with a population approaching 50,000.
The Tracy City Council has given its approval of the Tracy Hills development south of town. It will add an estimated 14,000 residents in 20 to 30 years.
Timothy Neal, Tracy’s new chief of police, has taken over the position with a starting salary of $94,056.
West High boys basketballers bombed Bear Creek, 72-58, after Andy Cannon connected on five of six three-point attempts in the opening quarter.
50 years ago — 1973
John Dubitsky has been sworn in as new constable of the Tracy Judicial District. The 26-year veteran of the Tracy Police Department defeated incumbent Constable Corky Canal in the November runoff election.
Jeffrey Dees was born on New Year’s Day to become “Mr. 1973” as Tracy’s first child of the new year.
Army Sgt. Steve Hastie, son of Mayor and Mrs. Richard Hastie, has returned home after serving a nine-month tour of duty in Vietnam.
Tracy Garden Apartments on Tracy Boulevard are renting one- and two-bedroom apartments at $130 to $145 per month.
75 years ago —1948
The City Basketball League has started winter play in the Tracy High Gym. John Perez is league president.
Left halfback John Marlow and end Earl Sasser were named to the All-Valley Oak League football team.
The Tracy City Council has authorized the state Department of Highways of start installation of stoplights on 11th Street at the corners of Central and Parker avenues and East and Roosevelt and East streets.
100 years ago — 1923
The First Presbyterian Church has inaugurated Business Men’s Night on the first Sunday of each month.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.