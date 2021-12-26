This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant, located near the West Valley Mall, has closed its doors. Employees reported they suspected the restaurant, and others in the chain as well, would be closed.
West High boys’ basketball team thumped Turlock, 67-33, in one of the Pack’s first games of the season.
The Children’s Dance Theatre of Tracy performed “The Nutcracker” for two days at the Grand Theatre. Claire Fischer, who studied ballet over the summer, danced the role of the Snow Queen.
Santa’s Hut has returned to the corner of 10th and Central. The hut, sponsored by the Tracy City Center Association, was staffed with Santas from the Sunrise Rotary Club.
A small-scale prototype of a desalinization unit is being tested at the city’s water-treatment plant to improve water quality.
25 years ago — 1996
Almost three months arriving in Tracy, psychic Cathy Stevens has opened her doors to the public.
Southern Pacific engineer Jerry Williams, a second-generation “hog-head,” has made his “last run” to retire after 45 years of railroading.
Tracy product Josh Wallwork has capped off his year of quarterbacking the Wyoming Cowboys by being named to the All-Western Athletic Conference team.
Leslie Hamrick, who has been interim manager of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, has been named the Chamber’s new executive vice president.
Tracy High’s football team traveled to El Dorado Hills east of Sacramento, where it fell to Oak Ridge, 9-7, to end its playoffs hopes.
Residents of Golden Meadows subdivision have created a Christmas Tree Village.
50 years ago — 1971
With City Manager Warren S. Benson heading for a new job in Coronado near San Diego, the Tracy City Council has started interviewing candidates to fill the position.
Phil Anderson and Karen Johnson have led Tracy High speakers to winning the “B” Division Sweepstakes of the Yosemite Forensic League tournament at St. Mary’s High in Stockton.
More than 100 couples danced the night away at the annual Tracy Hospital Auxiliary Christmas dance in the Tracy Inn Gold Room.
Tracy High wrestlers Dave Dooman and John Espana remained undefeated in winning weight-division titles at the Sac-Joaquin Section championships.
The City Council has held a special meeting to consider changes in the Council-Manager Ordinance sought by Councilman Bill Adams.
75 years ago — 1946
The Tracy City Council has voted to sell an additional $300,000 in municipal-improvement bonds to finance completion of the city’s water and sewer projects.
The Tracy High Band has been selected to play at the East-West Shrine Football Game Jan. 1 at San Francisco’s Kezar Stadium.
Brothers Manuel and Tom Pimentel have formed a partnership to become Union Oil distributors in the Tracy area.
100 years ago — 1921
Tracy churches are holding special Christmas services.
Ed Meyers of Lathrop was fatally injured while sawing wood at the farm of E.C. Steinmetz near Banta.
Dr. A.R. Powers has been installed as new master of Mt. Oso Masonic Lodge.
- Tracy Press archives
