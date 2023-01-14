This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
IPFES held its annual crab cioppino dinner at the Portuguese Hall. Robin Costa and Debbie Corallo are heading the dinner committee.
Lobster tail and steak were on the menu for the New Year’s Eve party at the Banta Inn. The dinner was served with a glass of champagne.
The City Council will consider approving a development agreement with the Surland Cos. during its first meeting in January. The name of the development is Ellis, which was the name of the Central Pacific Railroad coaling station three miles west of the junction of two rail lines that became Tracy in 1878.
25 years ago — 1998
Plans to build 5,700 homes in the South Schulte “village” in south Tracy have been greeted with criticism from a number of Tracy residents.
Four new parks are being named after prominent Tracyites — Gretchen Talley, Ken Yasui, Tony Souza and Mike Souza.
City officials have promised to overcome obstacles that have delayed annexation to the city of property on Larch and Clover roads on Tracy’s north side.
A two-year-old boy saved his family from fire on a dairy on Lammers Road northwest of town.
Betty Ann Alvarez and Cynthia Souza have been appointed to the Community Cultural Arts Commission. Both favor construction of a cultural center in Tracy.
50 years ago — 1973
John Speed, City of Tracy’s fire chief for the past 18 months has resigned to return to Vallejo as fire chief.
Deuel Vocational Institution Sgt. Ernest “Bud” Allen has written an article for Guideposts magazine entitled, “The Day that Christmas Broke Into Prison.”
Jack Root, a teacher at South School, has been named Sunday School Teacher of the Year at the First Assembly of God.
Nicki Bowen is Tracy’s Junior Miss, winning the title at the annual pageant sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Tracy. She will take part in the state Junior Miss finals in Santa Rosa.
Glenn S. Robertson of Tracy was one of seven male graduates of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to be commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation. He was recognized as an outstanding ROTC student.
100 years ago — 1923
Sheriff’s deputies slipped quietly into Tracy to make a surprise raid on Hazel Price’s place on Third Street.
“When we got into Tracy, it was raining, and our raid was a complete surprise,” the lead deputy reported. “The lookouts who are ordinarily on the job were not on their posts, so making our catch of women working in Hazel’s was a simple matter.”
The Southern Pacific is offering specialty rates for holiday round-trip excursions. T.O. Young, Tracy’s SP passenger agent, is providing details.
Western star Buck Jones is starring in “Rough Shod” at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
