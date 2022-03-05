This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Gasoline prices in Tracy are moving upward, hitting $3.99 per gallon for unleaded in the face of local pressures and global tension.
City staffers are considering what kind of tenant would be best for the onetime Westside Market on Central Avenue across the alley from the Grand Theatre.
Tracy High’s jazz band played for the “Jazz After Night” dinner fundraiser at Tracy Community Center.
Police Capt. John Espinoza was honored by the South Side Community Organization for his volunteer efforts.
Two men and a woman were hospitalized with extensive burns after a suspected homemade drug lab exploded in a Parker Avenue apartment.
Staples is moving its location from Grant Line Road to a smaller location on North Naglee Road.
25 years ago — 1997
Winners in the annual Junior Miss Pageant were juniors Leigha Ruiz of West High School and Anna Lee of Tracy High School. A Walt Disney theme was carried out throughout the pageant in the Emma Baumgardner Theater at Tracy High.
Beauty shop owner Carol Jones and several hair stylists gave haircuts to77 customers to raise funds for American Red Cross assistance for flood victims.
The Harlem Crowns, based in Oakland, entertained local basketball fans with their dazzling style of play in the West High gym.
A park in northeast Tracy has been named for Dr. A.R. Glover, who for many years gave free influenza shots to Tracyites.
Vehicle thefts in Tracy have declined 20 percent in the past year, Tracy Police have reported. Greater community involvement is one of the reasons.
Tracy High’s girls’ basketball team dumped Manteca, 41-33.
West High students climbed aboard the C-Span mobile television production bus that visited the school’s campus.
50 years ago — 1972
A resident of West Highland Avenue was bound and gagged by robbers who entered his home at night and found him asleep in bed. The robbers took a television set and a small radio.
Students at Senior Elementary School put on a talent show to celebrate Black History Month.
Tracy High’s boys’ basketball team is going up against Turlock in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
A 300-unit mobile home park has been proposed near the intersection of Highway 50 and Bird Road east of town.
Construction of San Joaquin Delta College’s new campus in north Stockton has started after a Sacramento contractor was awarded a $4.7 million contract.
Ed Kaiser and his sister, Ida Williams, have won the Seniors Golf Tournament at Tracy Golf and Country Club.
75 years ago — 1947
The Tracy City Council has approved levying a 1-cent sales tax after it was debated in town hall meeting.
Max Farnsworth has been elected first president of the newly-formed Tracy Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Beards and mustaches are beginning to appear all over town as Tracy men begin getting ready for the Whiskerino Contest to be held in conjunction with Frontier Days in May.
An overflow crowd attended the annual Firemen’s Ball in the American Legion Hall on West 10th Street.
Dolores Rico, June Quigley and Norma Crouch were co-winners of the Tracy Lions Club Oratorical Contest.
Santa Fe Trailways Bus Service, located at Peterson Creamery at 11th and B streets, takes passengers to New York for $45.25.
100 years ago — 1922
The Westside Chamber of Commerce is promoting plans for a Westside Highway running along side the foothills from Tracy south of Dos Palos.
Tracy City Trustees (City Council) have placed a $15,000 bond issue on a special election to finance city water projects.
- Tracy Press archives
