This week in Tracy History
10 years ago — 2012
The city of Tracy is working on a project to improve the quality of water pumped from the Delta-Mendota Canal and purified at the city’s water-treatment plant at Tracy Municipal Airport.
The Coldwell Banker Vintage Group is selling a Greenleaf subdivision 4-bedroom, 2½ bath home with a 2-car garage for $195,000.
A woman living on Byron Road reported to police that someone calling from Mexico told her that her son had been kidnapped and she had to pay ransom. She called her son, and he told her he was fine.
25 years ago — 1997
A number of area residents reported receiving offers to purchase Tickle Me Elmo dolls.
Tracy optician Ed Boulanger has opened a new business called Frame Doctor, which repairs broken eyeglass frames. He has 12 years of experience repairing frames at Pace Optical.
David Weisenberger, 38, has become general manager of the Banta Carbona Irrigation District, succeeding Andrew W. “Andy” Farrar, who has retired after seven years with BCID.
Dr. Maurizio Diaco, a cardiologist, has joined the medical staff at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Tracy’s average price of unleaded gasoline has increased to $1.217 per gallon.
50 years ago — 1972
Centro-Mart employee Kwok Ching Lim has been reunited with his wife, Kwon Sin, and his son, whom he had never met. They flew to the U.S. from Hong Kong.
Former Tracyite Douglas Butler, 84, has been ordained an Episcopalian priest in Farmingdale, Long Island, N.Y.
Tracyite Manuel A. Rocha is one of the main correctional officers at Deuel Vocational Institution’s adjustment center.
Realtor Lon Slayter is selling a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with electric kitchen and carpeting for $19,450.
Assembly Minority Leader Bob Monagan (R-Tracy) has filed a suit in California Supreme Court in an effort to black redistricting changes made by the Democratic Party- controlled legislature.
75 years ago — 1947
Judge Fen L. Jackson has fined Lillie Battle of Oakland $100 after finding her guilty of a prostitution charge. Her husband paid the fine.
Henry Rusterholz, a champion skiier from Zurich, Switzerland, is visiting the Ray Libhart family before taking a job as a ski instructor at Sugar Bowl in the Sierra.
100 years ago — 1922
The interior of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church is being entirely redecorated.
The Red Cross membership drive has been successfully completed with 644 new members enrolled.
James Eagan, a native of Ireland who as a Central Pacific employee was one of Tracy’s first residents in 1878, has died at the age of 74.
- Tracy Press archives
