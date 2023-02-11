This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
The Civic Center Plaza was dedicated on Feb. 5, 2013, to Dan Bilbrey, who served as Tracy’s mayor from 1994 to 2006. The 25 million project was opened on April 7, 2007, just months after finishing his 12-year tenure as mayor, the longest in city history.
A 27-yea-old Tracy bicyclist was killed when struck on Rockport Drive by a hit-and-run motorist.
Renovation of the closed Tracy courthouse provides hope that the court building in the Tracy Civic Center complex may be reopened after being closed in September 2011.
Tracy resident Joey Abbate has been given a wrestling scholarship to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. He competed for Central Catholic in Modesto.
Since the first of the year, Tracy has experienced only 0.16 of an inch of rain, turning what had been a fairly wet winter into a drought.
25 years ago — 1998
Alameda County has launched a campaign to convince San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) that the proposed Tracy Hills project cannot provide sufficient services.
State Sen. Patrick Johnston (D-Stockton), who represents San Joaquin County, lost his bid to become the next Senate Leader. San Francisco Sen. John Burton won the post.
West High’s Wolf Pack boys basketball team remains undefeated in Valley Oak League play after dumping the crosstown rival Tracy Bulldogs, 61-55.
The Tracy Area Public Facilities Financing Agency plans to have ballots mailed out before June on a lump-sum payment proposal to registered voters in the 5,200-home Mello-Roos tax district.
50 years ago — 1953
A district-wide social service program including ethnic studies should help ease tensions among ethic groups at Senior Elementary School, a group of educators and citizens believes.
A fire gutted the teachers’ work room and school offices at South School. The Tracy Fire Department is investigating arson as a possible cause of the fire.
Delta Island School, which serves students from four smaller districts that merged into Delta Island School District, has opened its doors on Union Island north of Tracy.
Harold Nelson and Pete Hernandez have held the grand opening of their Cadillac-Pontiac auto dealership east of the 11th Street overpass.
100 years ago — 1923
Volunteers from a number of Tracy organizations have started planting trees along the Lincoln Highway on both sides of Tracy. Members of women’s groups are serving free lunches to tree-planters at the IOOF Hall on Sixth Street.
Sheriff’s deputies swooped down on Jessie Green’s place on the South Side and took bootleg liquor. Deputies also arrested Green and took her to the county jail in Stockton.
- Tracy Press archives
