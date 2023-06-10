This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
A $12.7 million construction project has closed a 1.5-mile stretch of Grant Line Road between MacArthur Drive and Paradise Road for four months.
The names of two one-time Tracy chiefs of police, Barney Phelan and Floyd Wise, have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Both died in traffic accidents.
Retired Tracy attorney Archer Bakerink has been named Professor of the Year at Humphreys College Drivon School of Law in Stockton.
The IPFES Holy Ghost festa has returned to Tracy with a parade and bloodless bullfights. Bobby and Robin Costa are heading the festa committee.
The late John J. Serpa was “the missing face” at this year’s Memorial Day service at Tracy War Memorial, which followed the program at Tracy Cemetery.
25 years ago — 1998
The San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) has reaffirmed its early decision to approve annexation of the Tracy Hills 3,552-acre site’s annexation to Tracy.
Tracy High students have published a literary magazine that includes poetry, fiction and nonfiction from students of all grade levels.
State Superintendent of Public Education Delaine Eastin discussed ways of improving California schools during a public meeting held at Jefferson School.
West High sprinter Justin Hawkins captured 100- and 200-yard titles at Sac-Joaquin Subsection track and field meet in Modesto. He also anchored the sprint relay team’s wins.
50 years ago — 1973
For the first time in school history, Tracy High had six valedictorians take part in graduation ceremonies. The valedictorians were Erin Anderson, Nicki Bown, Robert Butler, Steve Orsolini, Paul Teranashi, Judy Tillotson and Karen Johnson.
Don Nicholson has been named new varsity football coach at Tracy High, succeeding Wayne Schneider, who has entered private business. Nicholson had been frosh-soph football coach. (Schneider later returned as frosh-soph and then varsity football coach.)
Some 200 people attended a dinner in honor of Thelma Douglas, who was secretary to the superintendent of Tracy High district’s superintendent for 31 years before retiring.
100 yeas ago — 1923
Although Tracy is deemed too small of a city to have its own Elks Lodge, local Elks members gathered at the Arlington Theater on Sixth Street for entertainment and dancing.
The new Tracy theater on Central Avenue, to be known as The Grand Theatre, is nearing completion and is getting ready to open.
- Tracy Press archives
