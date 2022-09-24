This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Candidates for City Council presented their opinions on a number of issues, including boosting the local economy, at a candidates’ forum held at the Kimball High auditorium.
Two vocational programs — auto body and computer literacy — have been restored at Deuel Vocational Institution east of Tracy
A pickup truck parked at the corner of Beverly Place and Lincoln Boulevard was fire-bombed by a Molotov cocktail.
Richard and Pam Hughes, who have operated Richard’s Men’s Wear and Tuxedo Rentals in Ten-Bee Village for more than three decades, have decided to call it quits and are retiring.
A good-sized crowd of wine-strollers filled downtown streets for the annual Downtown Wine Stroll sponsored by the Tracy City Center Association.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy High’s Bulldogs lost to St. Mary’s of Stockton, 23-21, in the first game of the San Joaquin Athletic Association.
Tracy’s Nick Tabari has been named the 1997 California State Games Athlete of the Year. He attends Central Catholic High School in Modesto.
Jack and Lavonne Catron have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Married in Baltimore in 1947, they have lived in Tracy since 1957.
Del Monte Foods has decided not to purchase the closing H.J. Heinz Co. factory. Its doors will close in January 1998.
Susan Davidson is the new director of the Industry and Education Partnership.
50 years ago — 1972
More than 350 people filled the New Jerusalem School multi-purpose room to pay tribute to Al and Bertha Ekenberg, who are retiring after 36 years at the rural Tracy school.
Nineteen Tracy community organizations set up booths in downtown Tracy for the third annual Downtown Sidewalk Bazaar, which featured arts, crafts, food and hobbies.
Joe Ceciliani, Banta oil distributor and longtime Banta Signal Oilers softball team manager, has died at the age of 64. He was a member of the Tracy District Recreation Commission for 17 years.
By a 4-1 vote, San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved establishing a municipal court in Tracy.
Manteca High’s Buffaloes blanked the Tracy High Bulldogs, 12-0, in the opening game of the 1972 football season.
75 yeas ago — 1947
The Rev. Johnston H. Calhoun has come to Tracy from Beverly Hills to be the new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church.
Two men were killed when the car in which they were riding smashed in to a Southen Pacific freight train at MacArthur and Sixth streets.
The Douglas Brothers, Lindsay and Craig, are opening Douglas Meat Market on Central Avenue.
100 years ago — 1922
Sheriff’s deputies raided four places on the Southside and made eight arrests at gambling joints and brothels.
More than 100 people attended a reception for teachers of Tracy schools.
- Tracy Press archives
