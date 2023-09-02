This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Members of the Tracy Rotary Club went for a hayride through the Mount Oso Vineyard south of Tracy. Jeff Brown, general manager of the family-owned vineyard, narrated the tour.
Chris Myers is the new head football coach at West High School. and Charles Spikes heads to the Kimball High varsity football coaching staff.
Tracy resident Tyler Carter pulled a 22-year-old swimmer to shore, saving his life, at Lake Comanche.
California Highway Patrol Officer Justin Miller won World Police and Fire Games gold medals in the long jump and pole vault in Belfast, Ireland.
Tracy girls seeking crowns to be worn by queens in two categories at the Mexican Independence Day Fiesta on Sept. 14 are Marian Juarez, Sevanna Voltaw, Amaya Cheveres and Karla Juarez.
25 years ago — 1998
South-West Park School officials say they will seek waivers so that some 400 students enrolled in bilingual education at the school will continue learning how to speak both English and Spanish.
Ruby Ng of Tracy was named third runner-up in the state Junior Miss pageant.
October 19 has been set as the date for the start of Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) service at the Tracy station south of town.
A grass fire in the Altamont Pass torched some 1,000 acres, causing delays on Interstate 580.
Kathy Teixeira, who has been a parent volunteer and special education speech therapist in the Jefferson School District, is the new principal of the district’s Monticello School.
While flames still engulfed the huge pile of tires south of Tracy, Silas “Chuck” Royster, owner of the tires, has died from lung cancer.
50 years ago — 1973
Despite the attention being given the Watergate scandal in Washington, D.C., “the wheels of government are continuing in motion,” former Mayor Bob Monagan, now assistant secretary of transportation in the Nixon administration, has reported.
A thief tried on clothing at Beno’s Clothing Store and then walked out with $1,000 he took from the safe at the back of the store.
Dolores Mariano has been named Tracy area chairman of the San Joaquin County United Way fund-raising drive.
Bids increased to new heights for Tracy area 4-H and FFA members who sold their animals at the San Joaquin County Fair.
100 years ago — 1923
A fire in Tracy’s Southside appeared to be started by arson, Tracy Fire Chief Roxy Hudson has reported.
J.F. Fletcher has moved to Tracy from Oakland and plans to develop a 40-acre chicken ranch west of town.
- Tracy Press archives
