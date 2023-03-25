This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine have combined to bring early blooms to almond and cherry trees in Tracy area orchards.
Four sophomore girls from high schools in the Tracy area will take part in California Youth Leadership this summer. The program, held in Menlo Park, is sponsored in Tracy by the Tracy Woman’s Club.
Kimball High varsity boys were the top team in the East Bay Invitational Track and Field meet at San Ramon High School in Danville.
Sgt. Kami Ysit is the first female member of the Tracy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
25 years ago — 1998
The Country Swingers Dance Club members are participating in a number of events this year, including the California Dry Bean Festival.
Services have been held for Russ Thompson, a Boy Scout leader and gun-safety instructor who was Tracy Citizen of the Year in 1983.
The Tracy office of Pacific State Bank has been opened at 2680 Tracy Boulevard. The bank has offices in Tracy, Modesto, Stockton and the Foothills.
Betty Souza has been honored by the California State Senate for her work supporting volunteers working to stem the spreading of flood waters near Banta in 1997.
The Stockton Symphony performed the annual Tracy Family Concert in the multi-purpose room of Williams Middle School.
50 years ago — 1973
A contract has been approved for the City of Tracy to purchase up to 10,000 acre feet of Delta-Mendota Canal water a year from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Unsold bonds will be the source of local funds to build a multi-purpose room at Central School, estimated to cost $197,520.
Sena Housken and Esther Gischel have been given special recognition as charter members and still-active members of of Past Noble Grands of Samaria Rebekah Lodge.
Former Tracy Mayor and Assembly Minority Leader Bob Monagan has been appointed assistant secretary of transportation in the Nixon administration.
Paced by Mark Grijalva’s 22 points, the St.Bernard’s seventh grade basketball team defeated St. Luke’s of Stockton, 46-32, to qualify for the Northern California CYO Championship Tournament.
100 years ago — 1923
F.D. Reynor has filed a suit in Superior Court challenging John Brichetto’s election as a director of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District. Brichetto is opposed to a bond issue providing financing for the completion of construction of the new district’s facilities.
West Side High School students performed a number of gymnastic exercises in the new gymnasium.
- Tracy Press archives
10 years ago — 2013
Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine have combined to bring early blooms to almond and cherry trees in Tracy area orchards.
Four sophomore girls from high schools in the Tracy area will take part in California Youth Leadership this summer. The program, held in Menlo Park, is sponsored in Tracy by the Tracy Woman’s Club.
Kimball High varsity boys were the top team in the East Bay Invitational Track and Field meet at SanRamonHigh School in Danville.
Sgt. Kami Ysit is the first female member of the Tracy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
25 years ago — 1998
The Country Swingers Dance Club members are participating in a number of events this year, including the California Dry Bean Festival.
Services have been held for Russ Thompson, a Boy Scout leader and gun-safety instructor who was Tracy Citizen of the Year in 1983.
The Tracy office of Pacific State Bank has been opened at 2680 Tracy Boulevard. The bank has offices in Tracy, Modesto, Stockton and the Foothills.
Betty Souza has been honored by the California State Senate for her work supporting volunteers working to stem the spreading of flood waters near Banta in 1997.
The Stockton Symphony performed the annual Tracy Family Concert in the multi-purpose room of WilliamsMiddle School.
50 years ago — 1973
A contract has been approved for the City of Tracy to purchase up to 10,000 acre feet of Delta-MendotaCanal water a year from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Unsold bonds will be the source of local funds to build a multi-purpose room at CentralSchool, estimated to cost $197,520.
Sena Housken and Esther Gischel have been given special recognition as charter members and still-active members of of Past Noble Grands of Samaria Rebekah Lodge.
Former Tracy Mayor and Assembly Minority Leader Bob Monagan has been appointed assistant secretary of transportation in the Nixon administration.
Paced by Mark Grijalva’s 22 points, the St.Bernard’s seventh grade basketball team defeated St. Luke’s of Stockton, 46-32, to qualify for the Northern California CYO Championship Tournament.
100 years ago — 1923
F.D. Reynor has filed a suit in Superior Court challenging John Brichetto’s election as a director of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District. Brichetto is opposed to a bond issue providing financing for the completion of construction of the new district’s facilities.
West SideHigh School students performed a number of gymnastic exercises in the new gymnasium.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.