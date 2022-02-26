This week in Tracy History
10 years ago — 2012
Mike Donaghy, a longtime retail manager in Stockton, has become the new manager of the West Valley Mall. He was hired by Rouse Properties, which recently took over ownership of the mall from General Growth, which opened it in 1995.
West High’s wrestling team has captured the championship of the Tri-City Athletic League after six West team members won top individual honors in the league championship meet.
Tracy Fire Department Division Chief Steve Hanlon and San Joaquin County Deputy Sheriff have been named top local public-safety officials at the annual Law and Order dinner of the American Legion.
Elementary school students visited the Expressons! Art Show in the Tracy Community Center to kick off the annual exhibition of art by regional artists.
A 30-year-old Tracy man was arrested after a window in a convenience store on Grant Line Road was shot out.
25 years ago — 1997
Clean-up of parcels of property in the Larch-Clover area north of town with trash and junk cars is being required before the area can be annexed to the city.
A school alignment proposal to transform Poet-Christian Elementary School into a K-8 magnet school is being studied by district trustees.
Michael Oliveira stepped in to be point guard for the West High boys’ basketball team, which downed Oakdale, 60-55 in Valley Oak League play.
More than 175 cars have been pulled out of the Delta-Mendota-Canal during a two-week clean-up program,
Pro football Hall-of-Famer Willie Brown, a Tracy resident, has become cornerbacks coach for his old team, the Oakland Raiders.
Assemblyman Mike Machado (D-Linden) visited Villalovoz Elementary School to see how smaller classes are improving the school’s academic program.
50 years ago — 1972
The city of Tracy and H.J. Heinz Co. have agreed to share the cost of conducting a sewer pilot project at the city’s sewage-treatment plant.
Former Tracy Judge Arthur S. Affonso has announced he will be a candidate for constable. He served 12 years as judge of the Tracy Judicial District before losing a re-election bid.
The San Francisco architectural firm of Eden & Eden has been given the contract to design the new City Hall that will be built on property in the former Wainwright Village housing project.
Louis Villalovoz Sr. has been elected chairman of the Tracy District Recreation Commission.
Four longtime members of El Pescadero Parlor, Native Daughters of the Golden West, have been honored. They are Antonnette Boltzen, Lulu Marraccini, Frances Huck and Myrtle Fisk.
75 years ago — 1947
As the campaign begins to generate additional funding for Tracy Community Memorial Hospital, construction is scheduled to begin June 2, the hospital board has decided.
Roy Walter and Al Pereira have opened WP Sales on Highway 50 east of the overpass. They are specializing in the sale of government surplus items from World War II.
Dorothy Reece has earned a bachelor’s degree in music at the University of Southern California.
100 years ago — 1922
Property of J.C. Droge on East 11th Street has been chosen as a site for a new milk condensary. (It became the Dairymaid Creamery, processing a variety of dairy products.)
A sharp increase in the number of students and teachers contracting influenza has caused the closing of West Side Union High School.
- Tracy Press archives
