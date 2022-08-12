This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Tracy service clubs welcomed new teachers to Tracy area schools at a reception in the Tracy Unified School District’s board room.
Documents describing the scope and impact of the 2,250-unit Ellis residential development are being offered to the public for review.
Tracy Babe Ruth League’s 9-and-under all-stars finished their season after going 4-2 in the regional tournament in Long Beach.
Ellis Aquatics has placed 14th out of 50 teams at the Pacific Swimming Junior Olympics in Concord. Demolition of the Tracy High football stadium has been started to make way for the new Wayne Schneider Stadium.
25 years ago — 1997
Retired Fremont Police Chief Robert Wasserman has been named interim chief of the Tracy Police Department following the resignation of Jared Zwickey.
The Tracy Unified School District needs 16 more teachers to fill vacancies before the new school year begins Sept. 4.
The Patterson Pass Business Park, now being developed at the juncture of Schulte Road and Mountain House Parkway, promises to generate many new jobs, according to the King @ Lions development firm.
Carol Metivier is the new president of the Tracy Noon Soroptimist Club.
Lizzell Smith, an incoming junior at Tracy High, is heading for Walkerweg, Germany, to take part in AYUSA student-exchange program.
50 years ago — 1972
The North Tracy Improvement Association has revoked its opposition to a new city hall. Initially, the property owners north of Grant Line Road claimed the decision whether to build it should be put up to a vote of Tracy residents.
The City of Tracy has launched a survey of land-use and housing developments in Tracy, checking the age, size and yard maintenance of all homes in Tracy.
Tracy Press carrier David Wampler has been presented a community-service award from Sheriff Michael Canlis for reporting suspicious activity at a Bessie Avenue home. Officers responded and arrested a would-be bicycle thief.
Tracy High trustees have voted to place a bond issue on the November ballot. The bonds, if approved, will provide local finances for a building to replace the 1917-era classroom building.
75 years ago — 1947
Army Sgt. C.H. Stevenson and his bride, the former Nancy Bislo of Rome, Italy, have arrived in Tracy for a month-long stay with Stevenson’s parents. The newlyweds met while Stevenson was stationed with the Army in Rome.
The first report on the prisoner of war interrogation center at Byron Hot Springs has been published. The military post has been emptied of personnel for more than a year.
The Grand Club and Café next to the Grand Theatre has been sold by Joe Butler to E.L. Willis and Hap Bonne.
100 years ago —1922
George Sattler, a resident of Stewart Tract, has heard from relatives in Russia, who are appealing for help in the form of food and clothing.
A U.S. Postal Service inspector from Washington D.C., visited Tracy and found a need for a new post office somewhere on Central Avenue between Seventh and 11th streets.
- Tracy Press archives
