This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Matt Loggins, who has been athletic director at West High, has become head football coach at Kimball High. Tracy Unified School District’s trustees confirmed Loggins’ appointment.
The exact location of Ellis, the Central Pacific coaling station that preceded the founding of Tracy, has been determined, according to Pete Mitracos, chairman of the Historical Landmark Committee of the West Side Pioneer Association. A monument will be installed at the site sometime this year.
San Francisco Giants World Series trophies attracted steady crowds at Tracy City Hall.
Mayor Brent Ives, speaking at the annual State of the City program that filled the Grand Theatre, projected a good year ahead for the growing Tracy economy.
25 years ago — 1998
Tracy Elementary School District is continuing to offer bilingual classes, despite a state ruling that such programs can be discontinued.
Widening of Interstate 205 has been closed down by wet weather, but completion is still expected on time a year from now.
More than 1,000 boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 18 have started playing on Babe Ruth baseball teams.
Assemblyman Mike Machado has selected school volunteer Fi Brewer of Tracy as “Woman of the Year,”
Amateur brewers Cliff Edson and Chuck Hotchkiss are entering beer-making competition at the West Valley Mall.
The Tracy Press has started publishing an on-line edition.
50 years ago — 1973
Tracy’s new city hall was dedicated March 31, although it won’t be placed into use for another two weeks to allow final work to be completed on its interior.
Tracy tax rebel Francis Gillings has vowed to appeal jury-trial convictions for violating the State Business and Professional Codes.
Ron Pombo, a sophomore member of the Tracy High FFA Chapter, has been named “Future Farmer of the Month.”
The Rev. Roland Jones has come to Tracy from Gallup, N..M., to be the new pastor of the Church of the Nazarene.
Area tomato growers are meeting to consider prices for this year’s canning-tomato crop. Last year’s basic price of $30 a ton is not enough to be the price this year, they report.
Dr. Robert Greenwood has been elected president of the Tracy Rotary Club. He will take office in July.
100 years ago — 1923
After a few rough spots were patched, paving of 11th Street through Tracy has been completed.
Rainfall in Tracy since last September totals 8.37 inches, according to Southern Pacific agent T.O. Young.
Construction of a new sewage treatment plant will start soon, members of the Board of Trustees (City Council) have been told.
- Tracy Press archives
