This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Tom Hawkins, retired Jefferson School District superintendent, bean festival coordinator and longtime community volunteer, has died at the age of 84.
Expansion of facilities at Tracy Municipal Airport is essential if the airport is to reach its potential as an economic engine, members of the Tracy Transportation Commission were told in public comments.
Tracy City Council members were told by an architect associated with the business park west of town that it could serve as a location for a number of businesses, not only distribution centers.
For the second year in a row, the West High boys soccer team has clinched the Tri-City Athletic League title.
Millennium High golfer Kendall Cripe has won the Valley Foothill League championship.
Services have been held for Patricia Selna, 80, who had been a legal secretary and law-office manager in Tracy for 62 years.
25 years ago — 1996
Josh Bruner and Jennifer Beckstead reigned as king and queen of Tracy High’s 1996 Homecoming.
West High fullback Matt Doss ran for 107 yards in leading the Wolf Pack to a win over East Union of Manteca.
Some 4,000 people filled the downtown streets and sidewalks for the annual Tracy Downtown Wine Stroll.
Byron and Margaret Bassett have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church had purchased 20 acres of land at the southwest corner of Corral Hollow and Valpico roads as a site for a potential second church complex.
50 years ago — 1971
Defense Depot Tracy will not suffer a major employment decline with the end of the Vietnam War, according to Navy Capt. George Fowler, depot commander. The depot’s role as chief logistics site for all Armed Forces units in the western U.S. and Pacific is the reason, he said.
The Sixth Annual Tracy Art Mart in downtown Tracy featured art in a variety of media produced by a variety of artists.
Former Tracy High and Delta College football standout Scott Stringer, now playing defense back for the California Golden Bears, blocked a field goal attempt that proved to be the margin of victory in the Bears’ 30-27 win over Oregon State.
City employees in all departments are receiving a 2½ percent pay increase.
The 104-member Tracy High Marching Band took top honors at the University of the Pacific’s annual Band Day.
75 years ago —1946
Tentative results of a special census have placed Tracy’s population at 7,350 residents, a gain of 3,310 from the 1940 census. Annexation of Parker Acres north of Eaton Avenue is a major reason for the increase.
Tracy voters gave solid backing to a bond issue to provide funds for an enlarged sewage-treatment plant.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a fund-raising dinner to raise support for a new church building. Al Crandall was general chairman.
100 years ago — 1921
The discharge of Officer Joe Smith from the Tracy Police Department caused a major storm of protest at the meeting of City Trustees (City Council). Trustees sustained the firing.
Tracy High’s new football team was crushed by Livermore, 61-0.
Ex-servicemen will be given a free dinner on Armistice Day, Nov. 11.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.