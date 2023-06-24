This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Forcados from Turlock wrestled baby bulls to the ground during the bloodless bullfights at Campo Pequeno behind the Portuguese Hall.
Matt Loggins has resigned as varsity football coach at Kimball High in order to become athletic director at Clovis West High.
Two local high school sophomores, Briana Sandoval of West High and Lindsay Huckaba of Kimball High, are Attending the Northern California Youth Leadership Seminar at Menlo College in Atherton.
The relocation of two fire stations has begun as two new stations are constructed on Grant Line Road.
25 years ago —1998
Patrick Dent, a student at Williams Middle School, has been named “Student of the Year” by the Kiwanis Club of Tracy.
Trustees of the Tracy Unified School District still have decided if uniforms will be required for Clover Middle School students.
Donna and Charlie Pikas have new titles: Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Little League, in recognition for their volunteer efforts with the league.
Dennis Boyer, a former principal-superintendent of the Banta School District, is the new superintendent of the New Jerusalem School District.
Tracy Police Officer Tim Windsor has been recognized by Triple A for his efforts tracking down stolen cars.
50 years ago — 1973
Wilfred Hagmeyer is the new president of the Tracy Senior Citizens Club. He succeeds Elton Crouch.
Tiago Chicks blasted J.C. Penney’s, 17-1, to start off women’s softball at the Tracy Ballpark. Kim Wible, Janice Yrigoyen and Jusy Naranjo powered home runs for the Chicks.
Tracy High senior Jack Erb, who plays the trombone, has earned a spot on the all-state jazz band.
The Rev. Clyde Vaughn is starting his second year as pastor of the First United Methodist Church.
Apartments for senior citizens at the Village Gardens are renting for $97.30 a month.
Tracy firefighters served pancakes to 1,100 Tracyites at their annual pancake breakfast.
Tracy Boy Scout leaders are struggling to keep the Scout programs alive.
100 years ago — 1923
Pearl Lamb of Tracy has been elected grand marshal of the statewide Daughters of the Golden West.
City trustees (city council) have given their approval to a meat-inspection ordinance.
- Tracy Press archives
