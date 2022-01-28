This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) who has represented the 19th Congressional District in Congress, has announced he will be a candidate for the 10th district, which includes Tracy.
Tracy jockey Kyle Fry has won the Eclipse Apprentice Jockey of the Year Award.
A memorial fund has been established at North School to raise money to purchase books in the school library in memory of former first grade teacher Leila Rinaldo, who died Dec. 23, 2011, at the age of 90.
A 30-year-old Stockton woman has been arrested for connection with more than 20 car burglaries in Tracy.
Kimball High Principal Cheryl Domenichelli has been named Secondary Principal of the Year of Region VII of the Association of California School Administrators.
25 years ago — 1997
Tom Paine Slough north of Banta has reached flood level. Water flowing through the levee break of Tom Paine Slough has covered a number or roads and fields.
Inmates at Deuel Vocational Institution are working around the clock to help prevent the state prison from becoming flooded with water coming from nearby Paradise Cut.
Dense fog has caused multiple accidents on Tracy area freeways.
Theda McMillin, the only woman to serve as an agent for the Southern Pacific Railroad in Tracy, has died at the age of 76.
50 years ago — 1972
Two California Highway Patrol Officers from Tracy — Sgt. Dale Van Sandt and Officer Robert Swindler — have received CHP Meritorious Achievement Awards for helping save the life of a motorist trapped in a burning car.
Tracy rural firefighter Charles Watrous received the CHP Community Service Award for the same heroic action.
Tracy High’s Benn Boyd’s heavyweight win gave the Bulldogs wrestling team a 29-26 win over Grace Davis of Modesto.
Wyllsy Hansen, retiring secretary and assessor-collector-treasurer of the West Side Irrigation District, was honored at a luncheon in the Tracy Inn Crystal Room.
Cold Train, a local teen rock group, provided music at a Senior Elementary School dance.
John Hobin and Vern Hanson, two incumbent members of the City Council, have announced they will be candidates in the April 11 municipal election to retain their seats.
75 years ago — 1947
Ford Hudson has come to Tracy from Pleasanton to be the new manager of Bank of America’s Tracy branch, succeeding C.G. “Gil” Price, who is going with B of A to Watsonville.
Loren Brown, former Tracy police officer, has joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department as a criminal investigator, working with the new sheriff, Carlos Sousa.
The San Joaquin Valley Hay Growers Association’s new headquarters has been opened at the Highway 50-33 curve east of town.
100 years ago — 1922
Sheriff’s deputies raided the Tom Wing place on Fourth Street. The officers found one room filled with men engaged in gambling. Liquor was found, but no one claimed ownership.
The Pescadero Colony northeast of town is attracting new residents who are building homes on farms.
- Tracy Press archives
