This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
After a judge ruled the development agreement between the city of Tracy and Surland Companies violated state law, the future of the aquatics center remains in limbo. (The amended agreement was later approved.)
Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton) was given a tour of gang hot spots in Tracy while visiting the Tracy Police Department to discuss gang-suppression efforts.
Don Duncan and his wife, Magdalena, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Don visits his wife daily at a local nursing home.
Plans are moving forward by the Lammersville school district to build a high school in Mountain House during the 2014-15 school year.
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Hansen has won the right to name a NASCAR race after his late twin brother, Marine Staff Sgt. Daniel Hansen, who was killed in Afghanistan.
25 years ago — 1996
After 48 years. Tracy Community Memorial Hospital has taken on a new name, Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, reflecting the hospital’s affiliation with the Sutter Health System.
Manteca’s full-court press gave the Buffaloes the margin of victory in a 67-50 loss for the West High Wolf Pack. Kris York topped West’s scoring with 20 points.
An armed robbery at the local Save Mart store on Tracy Boulevard is believed to be connected with a string of hold-ups in the Central Valley.
After plans for the proposed Tracy Hills development were scaled down, the project in the hills south of town is on its way to begin construction in 1998, Doug Unruh, president of Grupe Development, has reported.
Marie Finley and Lyndsey Christensen were crowned Junior Misses at the annual pageant.
50 years ago — 1971
The fund-raising campaign to build Tracy Community Memorial Hospital is in sight of its goal of $250,000, reported campaign chairman C.W. “Pete” Peterson.
Scott Stringer, who became a top player for Tracy High and Delta College football teams, has been awarded a scholarship to play for the California Bears as a defensive back and kickoff returner.
Dr. Maynard Aaby, a local dentist, has been appointed to the Tracy Planning Commission.
A proposed new city sign ordinance for businesses has received major opposition from local retail and restaurant owners.
A teacher from Sacramento is holding sessions in Tracy to acquaint local residents with transcendental meditation.
The Tracy Press editorial pages have won first place in statewide judging. Lt. Gov. Ed Reinecke presented the plaque to Laura Matthews, Press publisher emeritus.
Harvey Lindt is the new production manager at the Owens-Illinois glass-container plant.
75 years ago — 1946
Grower-shipper Lindsey Cochran is heading a group of local investors planning to build Tracy Ice and Development Co. on MacArthur Drive to provide up to 140 tons of ice a day to cool shipments of fresh produce.
Ewell Hardwick, 15, was injured by a bullet that entered his left wrist went into his spine from what supposed to be an unloaded rifle.
Milton Alvarez, who has returned from Army Air Forces service, has joined his father, S.A. Alvarez, in operating the Mens’s Shop on Central Avenue.
100 years ago — 1921
An election to form the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District resulted in a strong majority favoring establishment of the district on 18,000 acres southeast of town.
More than 100 people went to Corral Hollow Canyon to salvage bricks left at the site of an abandoned brick and terra cotta factory. The bricks will be used to build the new Presyterian Church on Berverdor Street.
Tracy Press archives
