This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Refinery shutdowns and a pinch in a state supply line have caused prices at local gas pumps to soar. Prices of regular gas hit $4.75 per gallon.
City officials have stepped out from the proposal to turn the 11.27-acre Tracy Ballpark into a homes and apartments. Neighbors had opposed the idea in a big way.
The Downtown Plaza at Sixth Street and Central Avenue has been named the winner of a revitalization award.
A federal bankruptcy judge in Sacramento has approved the sale of the Tracy Press assets to Ralph Alldredge, Will Fleet and associates.
West High’s varsity football team dropped its league opener to McNair, 28-10.
25 years ago — 1997
Frank L. Hoyt Park has been opened in southeast Tracy. It is named for a former San Joaquin County supervisor from Tracy who was a World War I veteran and among the founders of the American Legion after the war ended.
Rep. Richard Pombo (R-Tracy) met with Defense Logistics Agency officials to find out how the agency selected its national distribution headquarters.
Psychic Cathy Stevens has gained a measure of acceptance after her first year in Tracy.
Talks are continuing between Summit Logistics, operator of the new Safeway distribution center, and the Teamsters Union, but no recognition agreement has been reached.
Sears has opened its new Tracy store in the Tracy Mall with a grand-opening.
50 years ago — 1972
A husband and wife writing team has been commissioned by Saturday Review magazine to do a story on a town “that still takes football seriously.” Diane and Peter Schrag have been in Tracy 2 weeks to gather material for the story. Photographer Paul Fusco has been with them snapping photos.
Phil Anderson and Steve Ormonde have captured firsts in debating at the Yosemite Forensic League Speech Tournament in Modesto.
Dedication ceremonies have been held for the new headquarters building at Defense Depot Tracy.
Ray Morelos Jr., a Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam, has joined the staff of the South Tracy Center.
Evan C. Wyman, Tracy’s chief of police from 1941 to 1954, has died at the age of 80.
75 years ago — 1947
Construction has been completed on the Banta Firehouse of the Tracy Rural Fire District. The new facility contains a regulation two-truck firehouse with clubrooms along with a four-room dwelling for the fire chief.
The Tracy Sea Scout ship took part in a county-wide regatta at Louis Park in Stockton. The Tracy ship has its home dock on Grant Line Canal.
Tracy residents have turned thumbs down on voluntary rationing of meat, eggs and poultry.
100 years ago — 1922
Work has started on the milk condensary at the corner of 11th and MacArthur. The creamery, operated by California Central Creameries, has a brand of Golden State. The plant’s chief product will be evaporated milk.
The first 1923 model Buick four-cylinder, five-passenger touring car has arrived at R.G. Harvey Garage “on the highway.”
- Tracy Press archives
