This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce has named Walter Gouveia and Linda Turner as Tracy Citizens of the Year in recognition of their volunteer efforts.
The Tracy City Council has given the city staff the green light to develop a special incentive plan to entice new office and industrial firms to locate in Tracy.
Hundreds of youths danced their way through the West Valley Mall as part of a Christmastime “flash mob.”
The City of Tracy has agreed to develop initial facilities of the sports complex to be built on former Holly Sugar land north of town. Various youth baseball teams will be asked to lease and develop their own fields in the complex (which became Legacy Fields).
A woman known by Tracy Animal Shelter staffers as “The Cat Burglar” walked into the shelter and stole an adult cat and a young bird.
25 years ago — 1996
After being closed for five months, the Old Douglas Market, an iconic downtown bar and grill, has been reopened by its new owner, Kay Seger.
CalTrans is making plans to add a third lane to Interstate 205 from Tracy west to the Alameda County line.
School officials are considering establishing a year-around schedule for elementary school classes.
Joe Lawrence, a teacher at Clover Middle School, has been named as the outstanding middle school teacher in Region Six of the California League of Middle Schools.
Orchard Supply Hardware is expanding its warehouse and distribution center at the corner of Grant Line Road and MacArthur Drive. (The facility was closed a year ago.)
Former 49ers linebacker Keena Turner, a Tracy resident, has rewarded winners of his first Keena Turner Essay Contest.
50 years ago — 1971
Tracy area’s sugar beet harvest is turning out to be a success with good yields and high sugar content, according to Dave Eddington, Holly Sugar agricultural manager for the Tracy factory.
Fourth through eighth grade students at St. Bernard’s School performed a Christmas pageant.
Center Steve Gemelos scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Tracy High Bulldogs to a 74-56 win over Downey of Modesto in Central California Conference basketball action.
Deuel Vocational Institution, originally housing mostly Youth Authority wards, is adding more high-risk adult inmates, according to Warden L.N. “Pat” Patterson.
75 years ago — 1946
John Fisher, operator of Tracy Auto Parts, is the new president of the Tracy District Chamber of Commerce.
Holly Sugar’s Tracy factory has completed its 1946 “campaign” with production of 450,000 100-bags of sugar.
Employees of the H.J. Heinz Co. held their first Christmas party on the second floor of the new Tracy factory.
100 years ago — 1921
Trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District are placing a $75,000 bond issue on a special election ballot to finance construction of a new school in the new West Park area on Tracy’s western edge.
- Tracy Press archives
