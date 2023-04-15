This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
The GWF power plant off West Schulte Road has been purchased by a Houston company. Star West Generation LLC bought the gas-fired Tracy power-generation plant along with plants in Hanford and Henrietta.
The City of Tracy and Tracy Rotary Club are making plans to hold a Kentucky Derby event near City Hall on May 4.
Three members of the Tracy High Academic Decathlon team — Jai Miles, Robby Grewal and Nicholas Vaishampayan— earned individual honors at the state finals.
Tracy High football standout Bruce Russell will attend ConcordiaCollege in St. Paul, Minn., on a scholarship.
City engineers are developing plans to widen Grant Line Road to handle traffic from Amazon’s fulfillment center.
25 years ago — 1998
The Tracy Gang Taskforce has reported that gang activity is on the rise, but under control. Tracy Police list 387 people as either gang members or associates.
Nearly 700 people filled the Tracy Community Center to take part in the job fair sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
“Uncle Ernie Nunes, Elks Lodge kitchen manager, has been named “Elk of the Year.”
Melissa Sherwood, a 1995 Tracy High graduate, has recovered from a knee injury to become one of the top members of the U.S. women’s wrestling team that competed in an international tournament in Sweden.
A “musical-instrument petting zoo” attracted a number of youngsters to the annual Family Concert of the Stockton Symphony at WilliamsMiddle School.
Annexation of the 3,522-acre site for the TracyHills development south of town is now before the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).
50 years ago — 1973
The Tracy City Council has held its first meeting in the new city hall.
The music building on the Tracy High campus is being remodeled and enlarged.
City Councilman John Hobin has called for the city to do away with its downtown parking meters in six months.
Tracy High debaters Karen Johnson and Steve Wampler have been named alternates to the state speech finals.
The Tracy Soccer Club’s junior team won its fourth consecutive game by defeating the Manteca Rotary Club team, 5-1.
Beno’s clothing store is featuring bell-bottom corduroy men’s slacks for $5.77.
100 years ago — 1923
The Jennings Tent Theatre, comprised of 18 people with the band and orchestra, is presenting a variety of stage performances for a week at the vacant lot at the corner of West 10th Street and Central Avenue. Tickets are 30 cents for adults and 10 cents for children.
Reorganization of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce calls for a full-time secretary-manager instead of a part-time person.
- Tracy Press archives
