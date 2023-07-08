This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
The summer heat wave has become well-established in the Tracy area with the temperature hitting 110 degrees. A cooling center has been set up at the Larch-CloverCenter on Larch Road north of town.
Dave Helm has reopened Helm’s Ale House at the corner of Sixth Street and Central Avenue. His former location at 10th Street and Central Avenue was condemned as unsafe by the City of Tracy.
Jim Solarez is the new president of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
25 years ago — 1998
The mariachi group, Los Jilgueros, kicked off the summer music series at Lincoln Park. Eleven concerts featuring a variety of music are scheduled.
The city council has given its final approval to establish a youth advisory commission, which will provide a youthful voice on city issues.
John Vaughn, music director at WilliamsMiddle School is leaving to head a new music department in BrooksideSchool District in Stockton. While in Tracy, he was founder of the Tracy Community Band.
Fire investigators believe three fires in Tracy schools could be related as arsons.
50 years ago — 1973
FormerUniversity of the Pacific star basketball player Rob DeWitt has been named the new Tracy High varsity basketball coach. He comes here from Stockton’s StaggHigh School to succeed Gil Moe, who stepped down in March.
Betty Levand is the new president of the Tracy Soroptimist Club.
Connie Silva was queen of the annual IPFES Holy Ghost festa. Her maids were Kathleen Barbosa and Yvonne Silveira.
Giant killer Brian Mizuno lost his bid for a no-hitter with two outs in the last inning when Pete’s Liquors of Tracy defeated Karl Ross Post of Stockton, 1-0, in American Legion baseball action.
100 years ago —1923
G.A. Olson, the owner of the soon-to-open Grand Theatre, has purchased the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street and will use the Arlington for dances, dinners and community gatherings.
City trustees (city council) have not yet decided if the city should purchase its own police car or pay the chief of police for using his auto.
- Tracy Press archives
