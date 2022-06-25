This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Alex Leonardo reigned as queen over the Holy Ghost “festa” sponsored by the IPFES Portuguese Society. Bloodless bullfights concluded the activities.
A single-family home on Emerson Avenue is being converted into a shelter for homeless women.
The Tracy City Council has approved new contracts for six employee groups. The contracts were approved on a 4-1 vote with Councilman Bob Elliott casting the lone “no” vote.
The City Council has agreed to work out a new agreement with the Surland Co. for the Ellis development. The city has agreed to build a new aquatics center with Surland donating 16 acres of land and $10 million in exchange for 2,250 residential-growth allotments.
Tracy Tritons swimmers dominated Oakdale and Modesto teams in a home meet at Pinkie Phillips Aquatics Center.
The City Council has approved a contract that will bring Willie Nelson to the Grand Theatre’s season opening in September.
25 years ago — 1997
Rusty Price and Kate McCartney have walked with the coveted blanket awards as Tracy High’s outstanding athletes of the recent school year.
An article in Sunset Magazine has turned the spotlight on Steve and Mary Ann Brenkwitz’s development of national sales of their Blenheim variety apricots.
Construction is nearing completion on the seven-acre Frank Hoyt Park in southwest Tracy.
Williams Middle School eighth-grader Robert Fringe has been named “Student of the Year” by the Kiwanis Club of Tracy.
Jacobson Elementary School students have completed a study of Tracy’s history as part of the school’s Old-Fashioned History curriculum.
Nicole Hawkins qualified for the California High School Track and Field Championship meet by taking first-place in the Sac-Joaquin Section meet at UC Davis.
More than 12,000 people toured downtown Tracy for the Pioneer Faire and Craft Show.
Thurman and Florentina LeClert have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
50 years ago — 1972
Linda McMillin, a 1970 graduate of Tracy High, was honored during Delta College’s commencement program for having the highest scholastic average in the community college’s honor society.
Members of the Tracy Planning Commission voted, 5-0, to recommend that the city not sell the city parking lot on East 11th Street.
“The Underground,” a local band, is providing music for a dance at the American Legion Hall.
John Philpott has been admitted to the H.J. Heinz Co, Suggestion Hall of Fame after submitting winning suggestions to improve labeling operations at the Tracy Heinz factory.
Tracy High graduate Jim Fiack has been named “Athlete of the Year” at UC Davis. He was a football and baseball star for the Aggies and has been signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a catcher.
The Rev. Clyde Vaughn has come to Tracy from San Rafael to be pastor of the First United Methodist Church.
75 years ago — 1947
A contract to build the Tracy Pumping Plant of the Central Valley Project has been awarded to a combine of four construction companies. The pumping plant will lift water from the Delta intake canal to the Delta-Mendota Canal.
The Red Front Trading Post has been opened in the Arlington Theatre building on West Sixth Street. The business, which features home furnishings, is operated by Larry, Emory and Don Epperson.
The 1948 Dodge cars have arrived at the G.E. Thompson & Son dealership on East 11th Street. The cars have Fluid Drive automatic transmissions.
100 years ago —1922
A vote to approve $696,000 in bonds to finance construction of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District was defeated by a slender margin. Proponents of the new district have promised to try again.
The Tracy Band performed a concert at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
A.R. Arnold has reported peaches are showing great promise on his 80-acre experimental orchard south of town.
