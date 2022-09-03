This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Hotel Western, a historic landmark in the revival of Sixth Street east of Central Avenue, is observing its 100th anniversary, according to owner Don Cose.
Elizabeth Sayre has been named arts-education coordinator at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts. The Grand hosted more than 143 courses and 2,200 students during the last fiscal year.
Circus Vargas has ended a five-day run on the eastern side of the West Valley Mall. “The Human Rocket” was one of the principal performers.
Final preparations are being completed before the Tracy Dry Bean Festival opens its two-day run Sept. 8 in downtown Tracy.
25 years ago — 1997
Members of the Tracy Cultural Arts Commission are considering turning a high school building into a cultural arts center.
Tracy bowler Carl Hendershot came close to a perfect 300 game at Tracy Bowl, but the last ball rolled one pin short, giving him a 299 score.
Patterson Pass Road west of town will become Mountain House Parkway after the San Joaquin County Planning Commission approved the name-change.
Artist Harriet Schneider has opened her Color Me, Too! Creative studio in the Tracy Inn Building.
The U.S. Corps of Engineers is rushing work at strengthening levees along area rivers. Last year’s flood is a reminder what can occur.
50 years ago — 1972
After a series of brawls, 50 Deuel Vocational Institution inmates have been transferred to other state correctional facilities.
Tracy High trustees have voted to place a $1.6-million bond issue on the November 1972 ballot. The funds would be used to finance construction of new classrooms.
Construction is underway of a 156-unit senior citizen low-rent housing complex in what once was Wainwright Village.
The Candidate, a movie starring Robert Redford with parade scenes filmed in Tracy, is now showing nationwide in motion picture theaters.
Harry Toepfer, a Heinz employee with the most years of service, has retired. He joined Heinz in 1933 in Bowling Green, Ohio, and came to Tracy in 1948.
75 years ago — 1947
A fire of undetermined origin destroyed the Denver Alfalfa Mill on Grant Line Road. Crews of four rural fire trucks and three from the city fought the roaring blaze.
Hill’s Sporting Goods captured the Tracy A League softball title with a 2-1 extra-inning win over arch-rival Banta. Signal Oil. Toby Grove’s hit in the 12th inning brought home the winning run.
An 80-lot subdivision has been approved by the Tracy City Council for East Lowell and East Emerson avenues.
Clarence Costa and Paul Andersen of the Tracy FFA Chapter earned championship honors for Costa’s Ayrshire bull and Andersen’s top-rated Hereford heifer.
100 years ago — 1922
The American Bank of Oakland has purchased the Bank of Tracy and its branch office in Byron. (The American Bank later became American Trust Co. and then Wells Fargo.)
El Solyo Ranch near Vernalis has received a contract to produce cling peaches from 500 acres for Libby, McNeill & Libby, according to Roy Pike, general manager.
