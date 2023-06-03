This week in Tracy history
10 years ago – 2013
Roe Trapasso Bridges, owner of Fabio’s Italian Restaurant in downtown’s Ten-Bee Village, has announced that after two decades of operations, the restaurant is closing.
Chris Myers, a West High physical education teacher, has been named the Wolf Pack’s new varsity football head coach.
An internet café in the West Gate shopping center has been shut down by Tracy police after officers charged it with illegal gambling.
The Tracy Rotary Club has awarded a total of $26,000 in college scholarships to graduates of high schools in Tracy.
Tracy High swimmer James Thompson has set new varsity records in the 500-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle.
25 years ago — 1998
State Superintendent of Education and Assemblyman Mike Machado (D-Linden) met with teachers, students and parents of the Tracy Unified School District to discuss education issues.
The two-day Pioneer Faire craft show drew Tracyites to the downtown. Food and entertainment were featured along with the crafts.
The Tracy Rotary Club has hosted its first Roundup in the Tracy Community Center. Country vocalist Joni Morris provided entertainment.
Wedding gowns of the past were featured at an open house at the Tracy Historical Museum.
50 years ago —1973
Sgt. Norval Hieb has come from Hayward to become a new sergeant with the California Highway Patrol unit in Tracy. Hieb succeeds Sgt. Dale Van Sandt, who left the CHP to become chief of police in Bethel, Alaska.
Graduation at Tracy High will be followed by an all-night graduation party in the school cafeteria. Marilyn Garcia and Lorraine Foster are heading the parents’ committee for the party.
Greg McCreary has been named the new principal at New Jerusalem School. A native of North Dakota, he has been a mathematics teacher at Tracy High for eight years.
Patterson’s 3,870 residents are getting ready to celebrate their annual Apricot Fiesta.
Jane Earl Hennan has opened Tracy’s first art gallery in her home on Grant Line Road.
Doug Peargin, Tracy High’s first swim coach, has resigned to take a similar post in Sweet Home, Oregon.
100 years ago — 1923
The West Side Creamery is opening in downtown Tracy. It will produce butter, ice cream and ice cream mix.
Harvey’s Motor Inn has been opened on 11th Street by Harvey G. Coffman, formerly of San Francisco.
Tulley C. Knoles, president of the College of the Pacific, was speaker at West Side Union High School’s graduation ceremonies.
- Tracy Press archives
