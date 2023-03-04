This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Jonah Wesely is beginning his fourth year as standout left-handed pitcher on the Tracy High baseball team. For the past two years, he has been San Joaquin Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year.
Dick Spence received his Male Citizen of the Year award at the annual Tracy Chamber of Commerce Gala.
Spring-like weather brought sunshine and warm days to the Tracy area.
Ken and Harriet Yasui received special recognition as two founders of t he Tracy Sister City Association, which has made Memuo, Japan, Tracy’s Sister City.
Taggers scribbled graffiti on businesses and homes in the downtown area of Tracy.
25 years ago — 1998
Dr. Frank DeMayo has joined Dr. Kuldeep Sidhu at Tracy Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center.
Tracy High senior Mykel John Cochenderfer is a semi-finalist in the Westinghouse Science Talent Search.
A new community-policing program is bringing Tracy-based California Highway Patrol officers to the streets, the West Valley Mall and neighborhood watch groups.
The long-expected closing of the H.J. Heinz Co. factory has become a reality a day before the scheduled shutdown.
Matt Palomino, who uses a wheelchair, is serving as coach of the Monte Vista Middle School girls basketball team.
50 years ago — 1973
California’s largest cheese plant will be constructed in Tracy by the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery. The plant, to be located at the corner of Grant Line Road and MacArthur Drive, will produce up to 40 tons a day of mozzarella cheese, which will be sold to Leprino Cheese Co. of Denver, Colorado.
Tom Brown is the new manager of San Joaquin First Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Arthur Jones scored 47 points to lead the Larch-Clover team to a 84-65 triumph over Geringer’s Dodge in City League basketball play.
At the Tracy Bowl, Norm Perkins captured the men’s singles title, and Ed Caparusso earned trophies for being on the team and doubles winners.
Tracy High graduate William R. “Bill” Giffen has been appointed a judge of the Stockton Municipal Court.
100 years ago— 1923
Acting Chief of Police Hindaa and two officers arrested Joseph Burns, operator of a rooming house on East Sixth Street, for violating the city liquor law.
Aftter several delays, concrete has finally been poured on the 11th Street paving project. The opening of the section of the roadway being paved is expected within a month.
- Tracy Press archives
